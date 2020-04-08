Ferrari flexible for F1 2020, double races, but wants a cost cap & # 39; rational & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6de3d346d772888d08e05ad708da663c77%

















Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto speaks exclusively to Craig Slater of Sky Sports News about how and when the 2020 season could start, and more.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has said Sky Sports that F1's most famous team will be "flexible,quot; so that the sport can participate in as many events as possible in 2020, even if that includes double-race weekends.

Although the season has been devastated by the coronavirus crisis and won't start until the end of June, at the earliest, after the postponement of the Canadian GP, ​​F1 still hopes to reschedule delayed races and the debate has therefore sparked how the usual Grand Prix structure could be changed to deal with a more intense schedule.

Shortened weekends and those with races on both Saturday and Sunday have been discussed as options, with F1, the FIA ​​and the 10 teams in regular discussions about when and how the season could restart.

In an exclusive interview, Binotto, who previously admitted that F1 could compete in January, told Craig Slater of Sky Sports News that Ferrari is ready for any kind of championship or race weekend.

"We know from sports regulations that having a World Championship takes at least eight races, but everyone is trying to look for more than that," said the Ferrari team principal. "I think what will be important for us is to be really flexible.

"I'm pretty sure Chase (Carey, F1 president) and the teams will be able to put together the best championship we can have. For our part, we're ready for whatever it takes, be it short-race weekends, races doubles, when necessary, will end or pack races together.

"It is important to be flexible and make sure that we can also have good races for the fans."

However, Binotto admitted that it is still unclear when F1 will get back on track, although he is hopeful of a start in early July.

"I think it is very difficult to answer (when will the season start)," he added. "No one can really know.

"F1 is certainly trying to organize the best season, perhaps from the beginning of July if that were possible, but we cannot have any confirmation at the moment. But I think by the end of May we will have a clearer idea."

"I think it is in everyone's interest to start competing when we can, when that is possible, and to have as many races as we can, but I think it is too early now to have a clear idea of ​​what the future will be." "

Binotto: F1 should avoid emotional "cost limit,quot; decision

Binotto addressed several topics in the interview: which can be viewed in its entirety by clicking play at the top of the article – Including F1 financial concerns.

McLaren boss Zak Brown was recently quoted as saying four teams could quit the sport if the current crisis is not handled properly, while calling for the budget limit to be significantly reduced from $ 175 million (£ 143 million) by 2021. .

But while Binotto said reducing costs is crucial, he believes that the same limit for each team would hinder those who produce all the pieces.

"It certainly is a concern," Binotto said of F1 and the finances of its teams. "We are fully aware of the difficulties of some teams and we are aware that we need to address the costs for the future of F1: reducing costs is the first factor in ensuring that each team survives.

"We are discussing a reduction of the budget limit, but we should not forget when doing this exercise that we have different structures and different assets. There are teams that are builders like Ferrari and other superior teams where we are designing, developing, standardizing and producing each individual component of our cars.

"Other teams are clients, they buy some pieces and they do not have the same structures. Therefore, when discussing a budget limit, we must not forget that we have different situations, and it is important that we find common ground that adapts to different situations and perhaps the answer is not an equal single budget limit for all teams. "

Binotto explained that there have been very "constructive and positive,quot; meetings regarding costs, but "realities are still needed to make the right decisions," and he urged the sport to be rational.

He continued, "I think we should avoid being emotional right now.

"We know that we will face difficult situations, but we also need to somehow maintain the DNA and essence of F1, which is competition, and we should not forget that about F1 and motorsport."

"So I think it is important to look at the details but make a rational decision that is based on considerations and not emotions."