Federally funded Drive-Thru coronavirus testing will continue at Dallas locations through April – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Two novel coronavirus testing sites in Dallas will remain open until the end of April.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the federal government planned to withdraw its funds after April 10, but has now agreed to continue.

"Suddenly, she said, 'Mom, I'm not feeling well,'" recalled mother Linnea Johnstone, one of the thousands who drove to the American Airlines Center site after her 15-year-old son started showing symptoms. "I feel sticky I feel weak. I feel like I'm getting the flu, "she said.

But like many others that have been tested, getting results takes longer than expected. The initial paperwork the family received said it could take 3-5 days. Now, seven days later, they are still waiting.

"I can understand that they are supported," Johnstone said. "However, I think I called the Dallas Department of Health this morning and called the Texas State Department of Health and nobody knows who to refer him to and that's the kind of problem."

In an email, Judge Clay Jenkins' chief of staff Lauren Trimble told Up News Info 11 News: “The two shortcut sites at AAC and Ellis Davis are actually federally-based community testing sites, not run by the county. Evidence from the two sites is sent to private and commercial laboratories (Quest and Labcorp). "

Both private labs have struggled to handle huge demand. Labcorp reports a 4-5 day change. Quest Diagnostics says it is still working to remove 80,000 tests from its order book, or 160,000 tests from nearly two weeks ago.

In an effort not to overwhelm the labs, the federal government has limited the number of people who can be tested at each of Dallas County's self-service sites to 250 per day.

Both sites have been reaching that limit regularly and the county had requested that it be increased to allow for more testing. But as part of the agreement reached this week to continue federally funded testing, the daily limit of 250 tests will be maintained.