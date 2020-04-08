Federal judge refuses to approve wildfire victim letter attacking PG,amp;E – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (AP) – A federal judge has refused to put his stamp of approval on a letter to Northern California wildfire victims from attorneys who allege that Pacific Gas & Electric may be breaking its promises while trying to preserve a plan to emerge from bankruptcy in a crumbling economy.

The decision issued Tuesday night by bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali reinforces PG,amp;E's efforts to hold its plan together.

Montali rejected the request from the committee representing forest fire victims after hearing nearly two hours of sometimes bitter arguments during a hearing held earlier in the day.

The four-page ruling left the door open for the forest fire victims committee to send a letter outlining their concerns as the vote continues on PG & E's plan to deal with death and destruction caused by its power grid. A request for comment from the victims committee after Montali's rejection was not immediately answered.

PG,amp;E attorneys scoffed at the allegations as a desperate attempt to renegotiate a $ 13.5 billion settlement reached with forest fire victims four months ago.

The courtroom disputes on Tuesday focused on the real value of the settlement of $ 13.5 billion, and when the money will be available to help more than 81,000 people who lost family, homes and businesses during 2017 and 2018, a series of wildfires that killed nearly 130 people and destroyed thousands of homes PG,amp;E plans to plead guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter in the 2018 fires.

The forest fire victims committee wanted Montali to take the unusual step of approving a letter raising the red flags on the deal amidst the vote on PG & E's complex plan to emerge from bankruptcy. The plan plans to pay more than $ 25.5 billion in settlements, including the one with wildfire victims.

But Montali concluded that the committee wasted its opportunity to voice its concerns while releasing a disclosure statement of the PG,amp;E plan during hearings in February and March.

PG,amp;E had fiercely opposed the attempt to send a court-approved letter attacking its plan because it feared that the letter would torpedo its frantic effort to emerge from bankruptcy before June 30. The San Francisco company must meet that deadline to qualify for coverage from a California-created forest fire insurance fund to help utility companies deal with future risks.

Forest fire victims' biggest concerns center on the rapid decline in the value of PG,amp;E shares amid the recent market turmoil, as well as the possibility that the company may not raise all the money it needs to start pay people for their misconduct until later this year or early next year, said Robert Julian, an attorney for the victims committee.

Half of the $ 13.5 billion deal is supposed to be financed with PG,amp;E shares, but the market crisis has caused the company's shares to lose half their value since February 11. A veteran investment banker filed a statement last week in another court proceeding indicating that the shares earmarked for the deal are now worth $ 4.85 billion, a 28% reduction from the original target of $ 6.75 billion. .

PG,amp;E attorney Stephen Karotkin told Montali that it was always known that the share portion of the deal could be worth more or less than $ 6.75 billion. He also noted that PG,amp;E shares are currently worth more than their average price of $ 7.80 during the two months leading up to the December 6 settlement. The company's shares closed Tuesday at $ 8.57.

Another forest fire victim attorney, Gerald Singleton, told Montali that he still believes the current settlement is the best settlement available. "There are risks here, but we believe the benefits are greater than the risks," said Singleton, who represents more than 7,000 victims.

Robert Julian, an attorney for the victims committee, said concerns about PG,amp;E's share price are compounded by uncertainty about when victims will be allowed to sell their shares to get the money they need to rebuild their lives. The victims will own a nearly 21% stake in the company, a portion so large that it will have to be sold in periodic phases to avoid a collapse in the share price.

The forest fire victims committee had also entered the deal, believing that PG,amp;E would have prepared financing for the cash portion by August 29, according to Julian. He told the judge that he now believes that PG,amp;E plans to delay obtaining some loans until the end of December or the beginning of January. Karotkin did not address that allegation at the hearing, but insisted that the August 29 date was never a concrete commitment.

Doubts about PG,amp;E's plan have reached the point where a growing number of victims "don't believe anything that PG,amp;E has to say at these confirmation hearings," said Julian.

Karotkin criticized Julian for trying to get court approval of a letter that is "totally inappropriate,quot; and "misleading."

