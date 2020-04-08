Fantasy Team of the Season: Virgil van Dijk and Kevin De Bruyne lead the points table | Football news





Are any of your pillars of Fantasy Football part of the team of the season?

Who is on the Premier League team of the season so far when it comes to Fantasy Football? We have rounded the points to calculate a higher XI.

Dean Henderson – £ 6.4m: 168 points

Dean Henderson has starred in the first flight

Dean Henderson has excelled in his first season of the Premier League. His loan side, Sheffield United, found himself looking for a place in the Champions League with the second-best defense in the league, behind champion-elect Liverpool.

The English goalkeeper tops the Fantasy Football goal lists, with 168 points. Its 10 clean sheets represent 70 of them, but where do your other points come from?

Henderson has reached level one save bonus points (three or more saves) 13 times this season, while saving two penalties (five points each) and winning three man of the match awards, more than any other goalkeeper this year. Sheffield United No. 1 has recorded 26.25 points per £ m, more than any other player in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – £ 9.9m: 199 points

Statistics speak once again for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman has recorded 12 assists, matching his total from last season. He is in competition with Manchester City game creator Kevin De Bruyne, which is enough testimony considering that Alexander-Arnold is a full-back.

Along with 11 clean sheets, the right back has won three man of the match awards and scored two goals. Not surprisingly, 86.5 percent of Fantasy Football's top 1,000 teams have recruited their services. Alexander-Arnold seems imperative for success in the game, and could continue to do so for years to come.

Ricardo Pereira – £ 8.5m: 175 points

Ricardo Pereira is another flying right back who sits in the middle of the back in our XI to accommodate Alexander-Arnold. The Leicester defender should not be underestimated as he has recorded the most tackles in the Premier League this season with 70. The tackles have made up 22.3 percent of Pereira's seasonal total; He has earned a level one (three) tackle bonus nine times and level two (four or more) seven other times.

In addition to 10 clean sheets, the main goal of a defender, some would say, Pereira has proven to be a handful in the future, contributing two goals and three assists, in addition to winning three man of the match awards. A steady 18.6 percent pick rate before his ACL injury tells him how valued he is among Fantasy Football players.

Virgil van Dijk – £ 10.5m – 210 points

Virgil van Dijk tops the overall points table once again.

Where do you start with Virgil van Dijk? Could the most expensive defender in the game top the Fantasy Football points table again? Van Dijk has claimed his throne … for now. A period that saw the Dutchman boast 133 Fantasy points from just 14 games, including seven consecutive clean sheets, saw him return to the top of the tree.

No other player in the Premier League has 12 clean sheets as the 2019 PFA Player of the Year, while no other defender has improved his four goals for the season. He has reached a staggering 2,182 successful passes, more than 500 more than the next in line, Caglar Soyuncu, and has logged over 70 passes in one game 16 times. Statistics further highlight his superiority in defense.

Andy Robertson – £ 10.2m: 169 points

The main source of Andy Robertson's Fantasy points has been derived from Liverpool's 11 clean sheets, but the Scotsman has also met other aspects of the field.

Alexander-Arnold has taken the applause as an attacking force, but Robertson has recorded seven assists of his own. Considering it registered 11 last year, it's not far from repeating that level of consistency with its offering. He has still posted more assists than Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling.

Riyad Mahrez – £ 9.9m: 136 points

Riyad Mahrez may have been a frustrating player to monitor or take on your Fantasy Football side at this year's points. Despite starting just 15 times due to Pep Guardiola's rotation policy, the Algerian has recorded seven assists and scored seven goals, directly contributing to almost one goal per game.

His appearance as a substitute (one point) in City's defeat at Manchester United was enough to see him sneak into the Team of the Season, at the expense of Jack Grealish (135 points). There is no doubt that if Mahrez had started more games, it might well have been a challenge for the first midfielder in Fantasy Football.

Richarlison – £ 10.2m: 170 points

Many had their doubts about whether the Brazilian was worth the £ 10.2 million price tag on Fantasy Football. Richarlison has done more than prove that these people are wrong, adding 170 points thanks to his 10 goals and five assists. A healthy 40.2 percent of Fantasy Football's top 1,000 teams have reaped the rewards of having Richarlison in his XI.

Fantasy Football is a game designed to focus heavily on upcoming matches, allowing players to swap and change their sides accordingly. But the Everton forward has been a constant threat, scoring against Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Leicester, as well as two goals against Wolves.

Kevin De Bruyne – £ 11.2m: 200 points

Kevin De Bruyne is the most expensive but highest scoring midfielder in Fantasy Football

The most expensive midfielder in Fantasy Football is meeting the billing once again. Kevin De Bruyne not only scored eight times this season, but also created 16 amazing goals and is just five from breaking Thierry Henry's record of 20 in a single season.

The Belgian, who has won seven man of the match awards, has been chosen by 59.2 percent of Fantasy's top 1,000 teams. With De Bruyne 30 points behind Richarlison in the midfield department, could he have his sights set on beating Virgil van Dijk's total? With pitches like his 23 against Arsenal or 19 against West Ham, there is no reason not to.

Sadio Mane – £ 11.5m: 191 points

The first three games of Fantasy Football are full of game-changing goals, assists and performances.

Sadio Mane always seems to show up with great goals and not bad from Fantasy Football perspective either.

The Liverpool winger has 14 goals and seven assists for his name this season, but eight man of the match awards have also been received. Still, only 25.11 percent of Fantasy Football players have recruited the Senegalese international, as he continues to be an outstanding point-attracting power in the game.

Jamie Vardy – £ 10.7m: 188 points

Jamie Vardy continues to score goals for Leicester, and currently leads the search for the Premier League Golden Shoe with 19 goals, two ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. With five assists, the Englishman has again led the way on the side of Brendan Rodgers and even led the Fantasy Football points table in one stage.

He might well have been the absolute leader if it wasn't for the 10 games before his two goals against Aston Villa, in which he racked up just 16 points. Could you be prepared to mount a charge to first place once more when football returns and head towards the 25-goal mark?

Mohamed Salah – £ 12.2m: 195 points

It is appropriate for Mohamed Salah to continue the trend, from defender to attacker, to be the top scorer of points and the most expensive striker in Fantasy Football, with 195 points. The Egyptian has scored another 16 goals and could pass the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season.

In addition to this, Salah claimed the man of the match award five times and created six goals, proving himself to be a team player and a top scorer once again. This remains one of the reasons behind the 48.5 percent selection rate among Fantasy Football's top 1,000 teams. He may not deliver in all games, but his points are consistent at all times, even reiterated through shooting bonus point levels, recording eight from level one (two shots on target) and five from level two. (three or more).