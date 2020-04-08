Fan sues Caddy Woods, alleging he was pushed 2 years ago – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdd65c55be370909610b3685fb71ca77f76%

A Florida man filed a lawsuit against Tiger Woods and his caddy, alleging that he sustained injuries from the caddy that pushed him out of the way during the Valspar Championship Woods played two years ago.

The civil suit, filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, alleges that Brian Borruso attempted to take a selfie when Woods approached his tee shot to the left of the 13th green in the third round at Innisbrook, and that Joe LaCava "pushed intentionally "Borruso and tripped him up. and fall into the crowd.

Josh Drechsel, the attorney representing Borruso, said the lawsuit was filed two years after the tournament to gain a better understanding of the injuries, which were described in the lawsuit as "permanent or ongoing."

Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent at Excel Sports Management, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. LaCava said he had no comment.

Meanwhile, Drechsel issued a public request for evidence from fans who might have been on the 13th green that day and witnessed the incident.

A video from Dreshsel shows LaCava approaching fans with his left arm outstretched saying, "You have to back him up."

Drechsel says he wants to find fans who could be heard in another video. One says, "I love Tiger, but I don't like it," and another voice is heard saying, "He just pushed him. He just pushed him out of there."

The lawsuit says Borruso went to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Woods played the Valspar Championship for the first time in 2018, a key event in his return from subsequent surgeries. Before record crowds, sometimes standing a dozen rows around tee boxes, he found a putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff and finished a shot behind Paul Casey.

Woods was named as a defendant because he employs LaCava, who was previously the caddy of Fred Couples and began working for Woods in the fall of 2011.

Drechsel said he asked the PGA Tour for a video of the tournament and said the tour told him that he could not provide any without a court order.