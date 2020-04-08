Falcons launch new uniforms and NFL fans have jokes

%MINIFYHTMLd62c46bd5e8b8c5ff035e8b037149d6c76%

A Twitter leak on Tuesday night forced the Atlanta Falcons to release their new uniforms earlier than expected.

Just a day after NFC South Atlanta rivals in Tampa Bay released their new uniforms, the Falcons unveiled their new look. Their uniform set comes with four total concepts. There's a completely white uniform, all black, a red gradient on black, and then a throwback uniform. The throwback jersey eliminates the ATL at the top of the numbers and has a different font altogether.

As with any uniform revelation, there were mixed reactions. But overall, NFL fans seemed opposed to the new looks. Before we get into that, though, let's take a look at what the Falcons' uniforms will look like.

Hawks all black uniform

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c2/56/falcons-black-uniform_z54qb03blab01iyv4wgo7fj0y.png?t=1509250985,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Falcons all white uniform

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/92/e5/falcons-white-uniform_1r2jbfddvaa511eu9yaskdux73.png?t=1509249921,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Falcon uniform gradient

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/58/f2/falcons-gradient-uniform_147kavdbt686x1ojsbouua9gi6.png?t=1509250985,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Uniform reactions of the hawks

In Madden, when you move a team to London and make them the Knights, these are the exact jerseys. https://t.co/beJF3w6GxY – My name is Matt but you can call me Matub (@CallMeMatub) April 8, 2020

How do NFL teams constantly go wrong? Never gradient

Make the font legible from multiple angles / distances.

NEVER GRADIENT https://t.co/GMa4ruzZyL – Craig Stout (@barleyhop) April 8, 2020

Basically I like everything except the font of the number is HORRIBLE and the ATL on the chest is so terrible. Two bad decisions that significantly take away a good look https://t.co/jHRfb6cUYx – Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 8, 2020

Atlanta wanted to make sure the NFC South had at least one team with terrible numbers on their jerseys after Tampa announced its new digs. https://t.co/BeryphByF0 – Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) April 8, 2020

It is fitting that you have featured your new FUBU jerseys where Puff Daddy used to record his videos. Well done. https://t.co/CNp2sCrfJ2 – ShelterInPlacePickle (@sportspickle) April 8, 2020