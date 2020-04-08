Falcons launch new uniforms and NFL fans have jokes

A Twitter leak on Tuesday night forced the Atlanta Falcons to release their new uniforms earlier than expected.
Just a day after NFC South Atlanta rivals in Tampa Bay released their new uniforms, the Falcons unveiled their new look. Their uniform set comes with four total concepts. There's a completely white uniform, all black, a red gradient on black, and then a throwback uniform. The throwback jersey eliminates the ATL at the top of the numbers and has a different font altogether.
As with any uniform revelation, there were mixed reactions. But overall, NFL fans seemed opposed to the new looks. Before we get into that, though, let's take a look at what the Falcons' uniforms will look like.
Hawks all black uniform
Falcons all white uniform
Falcon uniform gradient
Uniform reactions of the hawks
In Madden, when you move a team to London and make them the Knights, these are the exact jerseys. https://t.co/beJF3w6GxY
– My name is Matt but you can call me Matub (@CallMeMatub) April 8, 2020
How do NFL teams constantly go wrong?
Never gradient
Make the font legible from multiple angles / distances.
NEVER GRADIENT https://t.co/GMa4ruzZyL
– Craig Stout (@barleyhop) April 8, 2020
Basically I like everything except the font of the number is HORRIBLE and the ATL on the chest is so terrible. Two bad decisions that significantly take away a good look https://t.co/jHRfb6cUYx
– Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 8, 2020
Atlanta wanted to make sure the NFC South had at least one team with terrible numbers on their jerseys after Tampa announced its new digs. https://t.co/BeryphByF0
– Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) April 8, 2020
It is fitting that you have featured your new FUBU jerseys where Puff Daddy used to record his videos. Well done. https://t.co/CNp2sCrfJ2
– ShelterInPlacePickle (@sportspickle) April 8, 2020
Good job with the helmet, but a major flaw elsewhere in the IMO. Side panels are always bad. The red to black gradient jumper is awful. The numerical font and the shadows are terrible. https://t.co/HAL1fJHC61
– Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) April 8, 2020
