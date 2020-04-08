Fahim Anwar does his best Bobby Brown on The Funny Dance Show

Heidi Heasletteam of The Funny Dance Show better beware!

In this clip from tonight's new episode, Justine Marinoteam member Fahim Anwar bring the heat while dancing Bobby brownThe late 1980s hit "Every Little Step,quot;.

And judging by his movements, along with how well the first one recreated New edition song leader music video: The judges will probably be very impressed.

"You are an amazing dancer," Marino tells Anwar as he finishes the dance number and prepares to receive comments from the judges. Justin Martindale, Loni Lovand y Allison Holker. "How do you feel about that?"