facebook: Facebook tells group administrators to share live health information with members – Latest news

In a new attempt to help users obtain reliable information about the new coronavirus, Facebook will now show members of COVID-19-related groups an educational pop-up window that will direct them to credible information from healthcare organizations.

He said group administrators should share live broadcasts on COVID-19 from health authorities like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as official departments. state and national health.

"We partnered with CDC to develop a curriculum in our learning unit tool that group administrators can share with members to help them learn how to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak and prevent the spread of disease. "Facebook said in a statement late Tuesday.

Educational pop-ups are similar to the messages Facebook displays on News Feed and Search when billions of users search for COVID-19 related content.

"As people turn to groups to connect with the communities that matter to them and gain support during this time, we want it to be easy to find and share reliable information in groups," added Facebook.

Additionally, Facebook has more than doubled the number of state and local governments and health agencies incorporated into local alerts.

"We now have more than 2,000 partners who use the tool to communicate timely information to their communities," said the social media giant.

Facebook is also asking users in the US. USA Participate in a voluntary survey from Carnegie Mellon University to help health researchers generate new ideas on how to respond to the crisis, including "heat maps,quot; of self-reported symptoms.

Some people will see a link at the top of the News Feed to an optional survey outside of Facebook to help health researchers better monitor and forecast the spread of COVID-19.

