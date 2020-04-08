F1 2020 could start behind closed doors, says Ross Brawn on Vodcast

















F1 boss Ross Brawn and McLaren boss Zak Brown join Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby for a landmark episode of the Sky F1 Vodcast, chatting about when and how the 2020 season could start, the teams' finances and much more.

Ross Brawn offered an extensive update on Formula 1 hopes and plans for 2020 during his appearance in a fascinating Sky F1 Vodcast, claiming that he remains optimistic about celebrating a 19-race season, but admitting it could start without the assistance of fanatics.

F1's managing director of motorsports was one of two high-profile guests for Episode 5 of our Vodcast, along with McLaren boss Zak Brown, and the pair teamed up with Martin Brundle and Simon Lazenby of Sky F1 to chat. in deep.

One of the main topics of discussion, in an excellent 50-minute show, with Brawn was when and how, F1 planned to start its season after the first nine races of the season were suspended due to the coronavirus.

Although the French GP is slated for June 28, Brawn explained that a start in July now seems more likely, and was adamant that F1 could still fit in all but three of its planned races if that were the case.

"If we started in early July, we could do a 19-race season," he said. "It is difficult, three races, free weekend, three races, free weekend, but we have analyzed all the logistics."

Brawn, who again confirmed that shorter weekends could be introduced, also admitted that traveling would be one of the "big problems,quot; with the sport, but that it could become "autonomous,quot; once in an event, with a first event. An F1 race behind closed doors is a possibility.

"Our opinion is that a European start would probably be favorable, and could even be a closed event," he said. "We could have a very closed environment where teams go on charter (planes), channel them to the circuit, make sure everyone is tested, cleared, there is no risk to everyone and we have a race without spectators."

"That's not great, but I think it's still better than not running at all."

Brawn added that F1 racing would help "keep the sport alive,quot; while giving millions of fans at home a "big boost," but he also insisted that no one would take a risk when the championship began.

Racing in January is also an option for F1,

"Eight races would be the minimum (for the championship), and we could have eight races starting in October," Brawn continued. "But there is always the possibility that we will meet next year. That is being explored and we could drift until January to finish the season, although there are all kinds of complications with that."

"The choice this year is anything between eight and 19."

