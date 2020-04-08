Exotic Tiger King Joe Suffers Big Losses in Fake $ 89 Million Arrest Suit – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLec52aee07e6c872f4af70465d69030b877%

EXCLUSIVE: Looking to spend much more time behind bars, Tiger king Star Joe Exotic has been hit with two big losses in his fake $ 89 million arrest lawsuit, almost simultaneously.

First, a federal judge yesterday viciously pleaded for ruling out the legal action initiated on March 17 by the former owner of Oklahoma's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. Later today another judge rejected Exotic's currently jailed attempt to force a recusal in the civil matter.

In general, even with Netflix claiming Tiger king It caught 34 million unique viewers in the days following its launch on March 20, a bad week on the legal front for the exotic self-advocate, who is also currently involved in an appeal of his criminal case.

As fans of Rebecca Chaikin and Eric Goode directed Tiger king We know that the exotic big cat collector Exotic (aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage) was sentenced in January to 22 years in prison for hiring a hitman for $ 3,000 to unsuccessfully kill the thorn in his paw Carole Baskin, who actually killed five tiger cubs, which was a violation of the Endangered Species Act. The 2016 independent presidential candidate was also accused by the feds of falsifying wildlife records.

All of which, by the way, he denies and, as Exotic alleges in his civil case, now limping, was part of a "catch scheme" and "malicious prosecution to promote and (sic) animal rights agenda". Never someone who resists the big game, so to speak, Exotic wants "$ 73,840,000.00 in damages and an additional $ 15,000,000.00 for false arrest, false imprisonment, discrimination, malicious prosecution, selective enforcement, misinterpretation of the law and the death of Shirley Schreibvogel (his mother) ", indicates the magistrate judge of the EE. USA Suzanne Mitchell in her report and recommendation of April 7 (READ HERE)

A recommendation that is quite simple when it comes to the Exotic civil case.

"Because the plaintiff questions the validity of his prosecution and conviction, the undersigned recommends dismissal," Judge Mitchell writes of the sometimes "frivolous" action against the United States Federal Wildlife Service, the Department of the United States interior and former business partner Jeff Lowe – who recently leaked that Netflix will soon have more Tiger King. Noting that Exotic does not have a lawyer and his complaint was filled with a "failure to cite the proper legal authority, his confusion of various legal theories, his syntax and poor sentence construction, or his ignorance of the allegation requirements," the Judge Mitchell of the Western District of The State soon gives the Tiger King star advice that, like other prisoners, "they present the case as a habeas corpus."

Noting that there are several more defendants named by Exotic, Mitchell also says that all claims against Deputy Federal Attorney Amanda Leigh Maxfield Green, Federal Wildlife Agent Matthew Bryant and the respective federal agencies cited should also be removed from the lawsuit. What she repeatedly says should generally be dismissed anyway.

Prepared to take Judge Mitchell's report and recommendation and finally make a final decision, US District Judge Scott Palk today rejected Exotic's desire to see the court figure withdraw from the civil case.

"The undersigned has presided over civil cases in this judicial district in which the plaintiff is a party," Judge Palk wrote Wednesday in a short order (READ HERE). "The undersigned has also presided over a criminal case that resulted in Plaintiff's recent conviction and sentence for multiple federal crimes. After a judgment was issued in Plaintiff's criminal proceeding, he filed this action … alleging violations of his rights constitutional lawsuits. Plaintiff's lawsuits … arise and are related to his criminal conviction. "

Then Palk reaches the bowels.

"In summary, the undersigned has carefully reviewed the reasons why the plaintiff

seeks a challenge and finds that these reasons are insufficient to justify the requested reparation, "declares the judge appointed by Donald Trump. "There is no objective basis on which to find judicial bias or lack of impartiality," adds Palk. "Therefore, the Plaintiff's Motion to Disqualify is ordered to be denied."

All of which means we could see another kind of Tiger king the sequel will hit the courts, one way or another, to cite one of Exotic's least exaggerated songs "Bring it on."