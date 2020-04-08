Exclusive to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss's trusted club will attack in the transfer market | Football news

Solskjaer Exclusive: "I am confident that we are capable, when we return to normal, that we can do the business we want,quot;

















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Manchester United will do business in the transfer market when football returns.

With the football-stopping coronavirus pandemic and its return date still in the air, clubs can use the downtime to reaffirm their goals in the transfer window, which can also be delayed, and use digital scanning techniques.

When it comes to Manchester United, Solskjaer admits that the club is still planning ahead when it comes to transfers, and is confident that they will compete in the market with their financial power.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joins Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves to discuss how he is dealing with the postponement of the Premier League season and the club's future, including the possible transfer business once it resumes.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports & # 39; Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves, Solskjaer said: "Football will return to normal at one point, and it is very important that we are ready when that happens."

"We want to be the best in everything and, of course, now is an opportunity to spend more time, they discuss players, they discuss plans, we have evaluated what we need, of course with the technical staff that we have seen the games, games evaluated, discussing in video calls like this. "

When asked if United can exploit the market when football returns, Solskjaer said: "So the market, who knows how the market is going to react to this? Who knows which clubs need to sell players? There may be a situation there. where you can exploit, and I know that we at Man United are one of the largest and most economically wealthy.

"I am sure that we are capable, when we return to normality, that we can do the business that we want."

When asked if the chasing of the players had accelerated during the postponement of soccer, Solskjaer said that there is inevitably more messages between him and his coaches regarding transfers.

But while he insists that United is planning ahead in the market, Solskjaer says the situation has also allowed him to spend more time with his family.

"Of course, there will be text messages and WhatsApp messages more frequently. But the biggest difference for most of us is that when you are a footballer you can't spend a lot of time with your family."

Paul Pogba's Likes May Get Fully Fit Since Coronavirus Postponement

"That has been a great advantage, if you allow me to say that something has been a great advantage in this situation. But yes, we are planning, we are discussing what we have to do, what we can do, and I have to do it." they say the club has been very good so far. "

The postponement of football can also allow people like Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to fully recover from injuries, something Solskjaer says is a benefit if they can return to a similar or better level than other players.

Solskjaer, whose team is currently fifth in the Premier League with nine games remaining, is also confident that his United players will cope well with the forced break, and has previously seen evidence that his team returned focused from periods with little time on the field.

"Paul and Marcus have been out, now we still have games left, and I think everyone in the league will start more or less at the same level. Maybe they have more motivation to go on now, as you can see. When they come back, they can be physically in the same level or even better level.

"In a way, they have an opportunity to play a bigger role in this season than they expected. And they are great players for us, some of the most important players."

"I've always been impressed by the players when we've had breaks. When we came back from the preseason, they were really focused. We've had the mid-season break now, we did some tactical things in Marbella that week and they came back focused.

"We can start, I am sure we can start well and climb that table if we continue to do the right thing. Even with the FA Cup and the Europa League, if that continues, we have a good chance there."