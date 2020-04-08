EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Trainor talks about Nicki Minaj, tours and more

With everything that happens with the Coronavirus pandemic, now is the time to explode Meghan TrainorThe last album, Treat me.
Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester He made this point by chatting exclusively with the 26-year-old hitmaker. For the E! Personality, he has been playing Trainor's music while distancing himself socially.
Speaking of this album, the wait to release it caused a lot of anxiety and suspense for the artist "Wave,quot;.
"The wait was also so long for me that the night before … my heart was racing," Trainor said. "Which never really happened for the first few albums! I thought, 'Oh my God! People have waited so long that it's about to be available.'"
According to the blonde topper on the list, Trainor was ready to release the album a while back, but her release date was "four times." Thankfully, Treat me it was abandoned in 2020 and featured a very famous artist in song.
Of course, we are talking about Trainor's collaboration with Nicki Minaj in "Nice to meet you,quot;. While Trainor kept that secret for a while, outside of telling Sylvester during his Just sip On the visit, I was excited to talk about working with Minaj.
As Trainor recalled, he had the manager he shares with Minaj send the song to the iconic rapper. Despite the fact that Minaj's team told Trainor to be under no illusions, rapper "Super Bass,quot; liked it and agreed to put in a verse.
"She is very good and talented and I was very impressed, because she told me: 'Let me sleep with these lyrics and I will really like them, and then we will be ready to go'," Trainor said. "It's great to know that he cared so much about the songwriting process."
Despite having a killer album, Trainor revealed that it is unclear when it will hit the road next.
"Everything is on pause. I was supposed to film the end of The Voice UK. Like the semifinals and the finale and it was postponed … It was the right thing to do, but it was all in the air for a minute, "said the,quot; Funk "singer. And then, Maroon 5I was supposed to go on tour with them. And now, we're thinking of doing the second half first or trying to figure out some dates and redo the first half. "
Despite Trainor requesting an update "every day,quot;, he made it clear that he has no idea what the future holds for him. For now, to give back, he's taking a "home tour,quot; in association with Feeding America. If you are interested in making a donation, click HERE.
Be sure to watch Trainor's full conversation with Sylvester, including details about the husband Daryl SabaraThe growing popularity of TikTok, in the video above!
