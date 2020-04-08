EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Trainor talks about Nicki Minaj, tours and more

With everything that happens with the Coronavirus pandemic, now is the time to explode Meghan TrainorThe last album, Treat me.

Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester He made this point by chatting exclusively with the 26-year-old hitmaker. For the E! Personality, he has been playing Trainor's music while distancing himself socially.

Speaking of this album, the wait to release it caused a lot of anxiety and suspense for the artist "Wave,quot;.

"The wait was also so long for me that the night before … my heart was racing," Trainor said. "Which never really happened for the first few albums! I thought, 'Oh my God! People have waited so long that it's about to be available.'"

According to the blonde topper on the list, Trainor was ready to release the album a while back, but her release date was "four times." Thankfully, Treat me it was abandoned in 2020 and featured a very famous artist in song.