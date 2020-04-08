Every heartwarming (virtual) cast meeting that lifts our spirits

Do you miss seeing your family and friends in person? The stars are too.

As we all continue to practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are all finding comfort in old television shows, watching binge episodes for a sense of company and calm. That is why so many recent virtual meetings between some of the most beloved actors in pop culture have brought us so much joy.

The office Y The quiet place star John Krasinski He has hosted two epic pop culture gatherings, thanks to his new YouTube talk show that focuses on making people feel a little good (that's what he said!), and Miley Cyrus He also brings nostalgia with his live Instagram show that started while he was at home.

Additionally, the cast of one of the Nickelodeon actors teamed up to celebrate their show's 10th anniversary through video chat, and the stars of one of Broadway's biggest musicals decided to bring a super fan to the Zoom where it happened. when they teamed up for a Surprise Performance.