Every heartwarming (virtual) cast meeting that lifts our spirits

Do you miss seeing your family and friends in person? The stars are too.
As we all continue to practice social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are all finding comfort in old television shows, watching binge episodes for a sense of company and calm. That is why so many recent virtual meetings between some of the most beloved actors in pop culture have brought us so much joy.
The office Y The quiet place star John Krasinski He has hosted two epic pop culture gatherings, thanks to his new YouTube talk show that focuses on making people feel a little good (that's what he said!), and Miley Cyrus He also brings nostalgia with his live Instagram show that started while he was at home.
Additionally, the cast of one of the Nickelodeon actors teamed up to celebrate their show's 10th anniversary through video chat, and the stars of one of Broadway's biggest musicals decided to bring a super fan to the Zoom where it happened. when they teamed up for a Surprise Performance.
Take a look at all the recent cast meetings happening through video chats that are lifting our spirits lately …
The office
Talk about some good news: during the first episode of your new YouTube show Some good news (SNG) —a news program devoted entirely to heartwarming news—John Krasinski He practically welcomed a very special guest: Steve Carell, Your ex The office co-star.
Krasinski and Carell, who played Jim Halpert and Michael Scott respectively in the iconic NBC sitcom, recalled their favorite moments and shared behind-the-scenes details.
"Some of my dearest memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined with that program," Carell shared.
Hamilton
How did John Krasinski follow his epic? The office meeting? In his next episode of Some good news, coincidentally brought together the entire original cast of Hamilton, one of the biggest hits on Broadway. NBD!
After learning that Aubrey, a 9-year-old Florida superfan, plans to see the successful Broadway play canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lin-Manuel Miranda assembly Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, and more cast members to perform "Alexander Hamilton,quot; of the play for her through video chat.
Also, Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt joined as Aubrey is also a huge fan of Mary Poppins returns, which she and Miranda starred in together.
And the episode ended with Krasinski gifting Aubrey and his mother a trip to New York City to see Hamilton on Broadway once it's safe to do so.
Victorious
In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Nickelodeon comedy, the main cast of Victorious hosted an epic Zoom reunion, with victoria justice Y Ariana Grande share snapshots of the "happy,quot; event on social media.
"This made me happy. 10 years later. I can't even believe it," Justice captioned a screenshot from the video chat on Instagram, which included Avan Jogia, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Daniella Monet, Eric Lange and creator Dan Schneider.
The babysitter
With the help of the co-creator and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, the beloved star of the 90s series Fran Drescher managed to rally the entire gang, including Renee Taylor, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima Y Rachel Chagall—For a virtual and pandemic presentation of the pilot episode of the sitcom.
Available on YouTube, Drescher told E! News that they put on the reading table because, "We wanted to show our gratitude to their loyalty and give them something new to hope that makes you feel happy. Laughter is the best medicine."
Instagram / Jason Isaacs
Harry Potter
The Malfoy Men Jason Isaacs Y tom felton He had a magical father-son reunion via Skype in support of the British Red Cross, talking about how they spend time while isolating themselves, how to give back amid the coronavirus pandemic, and of course, Tiger king.
"Malfoy's Family Reunion," Isaacs wrote of the touching platinum-blonde duo video call on Instagram. "Sharing the blocking life,quot;.
Hannah Montana
Miley Cyrus Y Emily Osment aka Hannah Montana and BFF Lilly Truscott staged the "reunion of the decade,quot; in Cyrus Bright-minded Instagram Live series in mid-March, revealing behind-the-scenes details about the beloved Disney Channel series.
After introducing Osment as "a rude best friend," the duo looked at old photos from their time co-starring Hannah Montana, exchanging funny anecdotes, including one about Cyrus losing all his baby teeth before a photo shoot. "My mother had to get me false teeth," revealed the singer.
NSYNC
Anyone else willing to say "Bye bye,quot; to your Zoom Happy Hour to join this epic? During a recent appearance in Watch what happens live, Lance Bass revealed that NSYNC members have kept in touch while distancing themselves socially, even having virtual happy hours.
Bass and his former bandmates Justin Timberlake, Joe Fatone, JC Chasez Y Chris Kirkpatrick have met online after everyone has done individual interviews for their podcast The Daily Popcast, which included remembering your boy band days.
"I think the interviews really brought us closer together, especially during this quarantine," Bass explained. "You know, your relationships are getting tighter, so now we have happy hours every week together at Zoom, which is really fun."
