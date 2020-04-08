Everton Presents Goodison Park Legacy Project Planning | Football news





Everton to leave Goodison Park for proposed new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock

Everton submitted a planning request to the Liverpool City Council in an attempt to leave a "community-led legacy,quot; at Goodison Park when they move into their new stadium.

The Goodison Park Legacy Project, which is still in the general planning stage, would see the remodeling of the current Everton house to provide a range of benefits to the local community, including affordable, high-quality housing, a multipurpose healthcare and retail stores community-run spaces

Other assets could include a youth business area, office and business facilities, and green space "that could include a lasting tribute to the club's accomplishments at Goodison Park."

The club submitted a detailed planning request for a new 52,888-capacity stadium at the Bramley-Moore Pier in December 2019.

Everton says the legacy development and construction of the new house could provide a £ 1 billion boost to the region's economy, creating up to 15,000 jobs and attracting 1.4 million visitors to the city each year.

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Executive Director of Everton, said: "Everton is a football club deeply rooted in its community and the Goodison Park Legacy Project is a symbol of our ambition, desire and commitment to Liverpool 4."

"We are delighted with the support of the local community to our plans and the recognition that we are creating facilities to empower and equip local people for future generations.

"This project at Goodison Park is as ambitious as the development of our new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and will build on the investment of £ 10 million in buildings already built by the club and Everton in the Community at Liverpool 4 over the past five years,quot;.

Both applications will be determined this summer.