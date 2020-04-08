Eva Marcille has fans freaking out and asking her to stop the NeNe Leakes' backlash

Eva Marcille has just told her fans that she is locked up and loaded in her house and ready for a new episode of BravoTV. Everyone knows that the RHOA series airs on BravoTV and this announcement made fans go crazy thinking that the television series could air another day, and not on the usual Sundays.

Look at the post Eva shared and had her followers confused as if there was no tomorrow.

People enjoy watching the RHOA series during these difficult times when reality is far from what we used to know.

‘Delicious wine and an inner smile. I'm so ready … locked and loaded for a whole new episode of anything @bravotv come on "Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: "girl, it's Tuesday,quot;, and another follower responded to the surprised admirer with this: "the ladies advance the episodes to us,quot;.

Another confused follower said, "I read your caption and asked my kids what day it is today," and someone else praised Eva's nails: "Wayment, how do you get your nails out? I had to get mine out of my RIP nails."

A follower asked Eva something about NeNe Leakes: & # 39; And please calm down with this negative reaction … she was only answering a question they asked her … if they asked me the same question … I would have said that Eva, Cynthia and Kenya … why not a true story and Kenya trying to keep the mess by ignoring the olive branch baby … and one person's opinion won't stop your checks … but I think you are taking it to another level.

You may recall that Eva launched a challenge without makeup, NeNe responded with a full-length one, and so on.

Another commenter said, "I can't believe how immature it has become .. # sad.com."

Eva excited fans when she shared some juicy flashback videos since she was three months pregnant with her son, Maverick.

It looks bomb, and fans made sure to flood the comment section with all sorts of praise and love.



