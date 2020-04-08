European industry calls for urgent aid from the EU amid the coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLa564c6fa18af9b0c0cf9f0fdc8caad5a76%

A group of 51 European film and audiovisual organizations and individual companies has launched a call to action by decision-makers from the EU and Member States to safeguard the future of the sector in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic . The statement, see below, says the industry requires "urgent financial support now and in the coming months" as the film and audiovisual ecosystem "is suffering severely due to valid social distancing measures and related social consequences." He warns: "The crisis in our sector will be felt far beyond the period of confinement."

The statement, released ahead of this afternoon's video conference of EU culture and media ministers on the impact of COVID-19, was sent by Laura Houlgatte Abbott, CEO of the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC). Represented organizations and companies include Motion Picture Association, IFTA, Anica, Mediapro, Europa Cinemas and SF Studios.

In terms of box office, the top 10 European companies have experienced sharp falls during the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year, including France (-36%), Germany (-19%) and Italy (-18%).

Some individual markets have already moved to help their local industries through film funds and other government agencies during the crisis that has devastated the continent.

Here is the Joint declaration of the audiovisual and cinematographic sector COVID-19 In its whole:

The film and audiovisual sector in Europe requires urgent action by decision-makers in the EU and the Member States to safeguard the future of the sector following the outbreak of COVID-19, following in the footsteps of the Initial emergency measures announced nationwide, including by film funds and other agencies.

Why does that matter? We face a deep crisis for creativity and culture in Europe, for companies and for people. Our sector is at the heart of Europe's cultural, creative and social identity and is a key contributor to the European economy and employment; Therefore, immediate intervention is crucial and indeed strategic for European and national unity in the future. Without a firm commitment from European and national leaders, the film and audiovisual sector in Europe will not recover from the unprecedented impact of the health crisis.

Our sector could play an important role in the healing and recovery process that our societies will face in the coming months and years, but only if its basic infrastructure

can be saved.

Why is the movie / AV specific? The sector is characterized by its nature based on projects and irregular business cycles: a vast interconnected ecosystem from project development to creation, financing, production, exhibition, distribution (online and offline) and all forms of transmission.

The activities of the sector are driven by numerous individual creators, entrepreneurs, companies of all sizes, including many SMEs and freelancers who have been embroiled in a social and economic crisis as a result of the pandemic. Each segment of the sector, from project development, financing, production to exhibition, distribution and transmission, will have its own specific challenges in the future. Different impacts are experienced in different Member States, even in different parts of each Member State.

The negative impact will not stop when normal activities are resumed in our societies; rather it will continue in the medium and long term due to the long development / delivery nature of the sector.

Although gathering around screens at home has contributed to a sense of unity during the crisis, this has not stopped the current wave of massive jobs and loss of income in the film and audiovisual sector, nor will it translate into a return on investment. , the simple resumption of interruption of production, exhibition or distribution activities, or even financing for the development of future projects.

What is needed? Urgent financial support now and in the coming months to safeguard the existing film and audiovisual ecosystem and the future of the sector in Europe, which is suffering severely due to valid social distancing measures and related social consequences. The crisis in our sector will be felt far beyond the period of confinement.

The film and audiovisual sector in Europe can be a conduit and catalyst for the debates and debates that will be essential in European democracies as their citizens accept the consequences of this unprecedented crisis and lay the foundations for new optimism and confidence in our shared European future