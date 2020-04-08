EU. Court rules Poland must suspend disciplinary panel for judges

WARSAW – The European Union supreme court introduced measures on Wednesday to halt the disciplinary regime of judges, much criticized by Poland, the latest blow in a yearlong battle with the country's justice and justice party over what critics they denounce as attempts to erode the independence of the judiciary.

In a temporary move that analysts say was highly likely to become permanent in the future, the European Union Court of Justice ordered the suspension of a new disciplinary chamber of the Polish Supreme Court, which has a politically selected membership and extraordinary powers to prosecute judges. those who oppose the government.

"Judging by the previous judgments of the European court, we can expect today's decision to be a foretaste of a future conviction for the illegal persecution of Polish judges by the government," said Judge Krystian Markiewicz, President of Iustitia, the largest association of judges in Poland. "This decision is only about disciplinary measures, but it is clear that the court questions the rule of law in Poland in general."

Still, Polish officials responded with contempt, suggesting they might not follow the court's order. A deputy justice minister, Sebastian Kaleta, said in a declaration He posted on Twitter that the European court "had no power to evaluate or suspend the constitutional bodies of any member state."