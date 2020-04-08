EU. Court rules Poland must suspend disciplinary panel for judges

WARSAW – The European Union supreme court introduced measures on Wednesday to halt the disciplinary regime of judges, much criticized by Poland, the latest blow in a yearlong battle with the country's justice and justice party over what critics they denounce as attempts to erode the independence of the judiciary.
In a temporary move that analysts say was highly likely to become permanent in the future, the European Union Court of Justice ordered the suspension of a new disciplinary chamber of the Polish Supreme Court, which has a politically selected membership and extraordinary powers to prosecute judges. those who oppose the government.
"Judging by the previous judgments of the European court, we can expect today's decision to be a foretaste of a future conviction for the illegal persecution of Polish judges by the government," said Judge Krystian Markiewicz, President of Iustitia, the largest association of judges in Poland. "This decision is only about disciplinary measures, but it is clear that the court questions the rule of law in Poland in general."
Still, Polish officials responded with contempt, suggesting they might not follow the court's order. A deputy justice minister, Sebastian Kaleta, said in a declaration He posted on Twitter that the European court "had no power to evaluate or suspend the constitutional bodies of any member state."
"Today's ruling is an act of usurpation that violates the sovereignty of Poland," he said.
However, the court can impose substantial daily fines if Poland does not comply with the order within a month.
Despite before Adverse decisions in the European court and threats of sanctions from European lawmakers and officials, the populist ruling party has continued efforts to make its mark on most of the key institutions of the Polish judiciary in the past four years. Authorities have described the changes as designed to purge the corruption and vestiges of communism.
The European court's decision was in line with recommendations issued by the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, in January.
Another sign of trouble came in February, when a German regional court in the city of Karlsruhe refused to extradite a Polish citizen under the European arrest warrant procedure, saying he could not trust that he would be guaranteed a fair trial in Poland. , a notable rebuke of the judiciary from one EU member country to another.
Experts say that if Poland does not change course, this verdict will mark the beginning of Warsaw's exclusion from the European legal community.
"This was long overdue, and now an avalanche is coming," said Artur Nowak-Far, professor of European law at the Warsaw School of Economics. "Soon the courts of other member states will question Poland's compromised judiciary, referring to the German example. Poland's decisions will no longer be trusted in the European Union, and that means serious problems for Warsaw, as well as for international companies that have ties to Poland. "
More international institutions have expressed concern about the legal confrontation in Poland. The Council of Europe added Poland this year to its rule of law monitoring procedure, making it the only member of the EU. Member country on a list that includes the likes of Turkey and Russia.
"The European Union is above all a community of law, and Poland is violating that community," said Professor Nowak-Far. “This is already the fifth or sixth case related to the rule of law in Poland before the European court. And we can expect at least one more in the near future regarding Poland's new disciplinary measures. "
the The new disciplinary system, which critics call the "muzzle act,quot; or "gag law," includes provisions that aim to prevent judges from questioning the independence of peers elected by bodies controlled by the ruling party. It also seeks to punish those who publicly criticize the government's judicial reform and compel judges to report their membership in any association.
When the measures began in February, several Polish judges resigned from their positions and said they could no longer fulfill their obligations with a clear conscience.
Judge Stanislaw Zablocki, who had been on the Supreme Court panel since 1991 and served as head of the Criminal Chamber, retired a day before the law went into effect.
"A lawyer cannot break the rules and cannot set an example of breaking those rules, especially at a time when it so much depends on how completely young judges and young people follow the rules," he said in a long statement posted on Facebook. "I will not contribute to the procedures based on this law which, in my opinion, violates the Polish Constitution and the values considered as the foundation of European law."
Throughout Poland, judges protested the new law over what they called "Black Friday for the European Judiciary,quot;. Judges at a regional court in the northern city of Gdynia posed for photographs with their mouths covered with tape. Judges in other cities were photographed with muzzles and placards that read "We will not be intimidated,quot; and "The Disciplinary Chamber is not a court and its decisions are not rulings."
After those events, Iustitia launched a alarming report on retaliation that dozens of Polish judges have faced in the past two years as a result of criticism of the government.
Those retaliations include disciplinary proceedings, state-directed intimidation campaigns, wage cuts, and, more recently, criminal charges. Judge Igor Tuleya, a vocal critic of the judicial review, faces up to three years in prison if the new disciplinary board waives his immunity.
He was accused of undermining a trial by allowing journalists at a closed hearing in 2017. But Judge Tuleya said in an interview that he had no doubt that the charges have more to do with the ruling he made in that case, which was "very much not to the liking of the ruling party."
%MINIFYHTML6c2dfe7cb9c7e65cf7114bc58fd4bbf610%