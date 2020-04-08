Essential workers who risk their lives explore legal rights – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As the number of coronavirus-related employee deaths increases, anxiety among essential workers also increases.

Tanya Gomerman's law offices say that in the past two weeks, she has received several calls from employees who do not have enough protective equipment and are exploring legal action. Most of them have said they were fired or retaliated against for saying they felt unsafe at work, or refused to perform tasks that they considered unsafe.

"Many people are afraid, they know they are very afraid, they are afraid of losing their income, they are afraid of losing their jobs and they are afraid of making sure that their families are protected from contracting COVID," said Managing Partner Maria Bourn.

Bourn handles labor litigation.

"In California, you have the right to file a protected complaint to say, look, I don't feel safe and I won't face termination, and if you are terminated or retaliated against, you have the right to file a claim against your employer." . she said.

RELATED:

The family of Walmart worker Wando Evans, who died of COVID-19 complications in the Chicago area, is now suing the retailer. They are accusing managers of ignoring their symptoms and are not informing colleagues that they may have contracted the coronavirus.

The wrongful death lawsuit also names Phillip Thomas, another store employee, who died four days later.

“I kept seeing on the news that I felt my brother was being numbered. He is not a number. He is a person. He was a very good boy. He worked at Walmart for nine years. He had many friends there. They were as devastated as we were, "said Thomas's sister Angela McMiller.

McMiller said for weeks that his brother and co-workers worked without masks or gloves. There was no forced social distancing at the time and inadequate paid vacations did not ensure that people did not work sick.

Walmart said in a statement that it was "heartbroken,quot; upon learning of the death of two associates.

The company has also taken steps across the country to strengthen its cleaning and disinfection measures. You have installed sneeze guards on the logs and have limited the number of customers in a store at any given time.