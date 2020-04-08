Essential Non-Medical Workers, Customers Who Must Wear Facial Coatings – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that essential non-medical employers, as well as customers visiting essential businesses in the city of Los Angeles, will be required to wear facials beginning Friday.

Employers must supply facial covers or reimburse employees who purchase them for use on the job.

"We wanted to wait until these (coatings) were available," said Garcetti. “We can see people now selling them in the corners, online. Our capacity, thanks to the incredible garment industry here, has expanded and people can buy them online. ”

The new Worker Protection Order takes effect on Thursday night at midnight and also requires employers to ensure that workers have access to clean bathrooms with the necessary soap or disinfectant and must allow employees to wash hands every 30 minutes.

"We also encourage all essential retail companies to add plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers," said Garcetti. "We know there is not yet enough Plexiglass to go around, but we look forward to working to get as much of that as possible."

Regarding store operations, companies will also be required to implement social distancing guidelines for customers, visitors, and workers and will be allowed to refuse service to customers without covering their faces.

"Cover up, save a life, it's that simple," Garcetti said.

On Tuesday night, Governor Gavin Newsom said in an interview that he was considering an order that would implement the measure statewide.