Erik Valdez to Play Lana Lang's Husband on CW Series – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Erik ValdezGraceland) It is established as a regular series against Emmanuelle Chriqui, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in Superman and Lois, CW's direct drama about the iconic DC couple. Valdez will play Kyle Cushing, the husband of Lana Lang (Chriqui) in the series The flash executive producer Todd Helbing, DC Universe architect Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Helbing, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman and Lois It revolves around the world's most famous journalist of superheroes and comics, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

Valdez’s Cushing is the Smallville Fire Chief and the local hero who has seen much of the tragedy. Small town raised on small town beliefs, Kyle doesn't care much about the big city and often bumps into the people who come from it.

Executive production assistant with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns through Berlanti Productions. The drama, which was scheduled to film the pilot episode during the regular pilot season before taking a break and resuming production on the remainder of its order of 13 episodes in the summer, will now go straight to series production after all pilot production was suspended during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Valdez recently relapsed in the second season of the USA Network series Graceland like crime lord Carlito Solano. Her other television credits include New Girl, Lovers, 90210, Breaking In, Numb3rs, CSI: Miami Y The o.c. and a recurring role in Gilmore girls. It was also a regular series on the Emmy winner. General Hospital. He is represented by APA and Ray Hughes Management.