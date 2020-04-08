Equity Ensures Coronavirus Pays for Coronation Street & EastEnders Cast – Deadline

Equity, the British actors' union, has negotiated payment for regular cast members on UK soap operas during the closure of coronavirus production.

Actors on the BBC continuing dramas EastEnders, Holby City, Victim, Doctors, River city Y Pobol and Cwm; ITV Coronation Street Y Emmerdale; and channel 4 Hollyoaks You will receive monthly payments during the filming break.

Payments "will meet or come very close to the benchmark" set by government support schemes, which for employed workers pays 80% of wages up to a maximum of £ 2,500 per month. "We pushed hard for more, but we felt these were the best that could be achieved in light of the difficult economic climate," Equity said.

The union noted that paying for talent in British soaps is a broad spectrum, with some people not earning significant sums. He added that many independent actors do not qualify for government support.

John Barclay, head of recorded media at Equity, said: "By securing financial protection for artists now, we are moving forward in some way to safeguard a vibrant future for the industry when this crisis is behind us and production can resume."

Furthermore, the British commercial broadcast reported on Wednesday that crews in Coronation Street Y Emmerdale have been suspended by producer ITV Studios, while Hollyoaks Producer Lime Pictures has done the same with some of his production team.