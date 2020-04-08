Epix Order Manson Docuseries from Berlanti Prods – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1c7e1b96e47f2c3b7c4c03586e07eee777%

EXCLUSIVE: Epix is ​​exploring the story of Charles Manson and his followers in a docuseries of An inconvenient truth producer Lesley Chilcott, Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas Productions and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television.

MGM station has ordered six-part series Helter Skelter, A complete account of the story of how Manson and his cult terrorized California in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

It comes just over 50 years after the murder of Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojtek Frykowski, and the subsequent trial of Steven Parent and Manson. It will be a comprehensive narrative of the Manson family story, with never-before-seen interviews of former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, with stock footage and newly unearthed footage.

The six-part docuseries, which premiere on June 14, are produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions and mark the company's latest docuseries after a four-part series landed. Same, recounting historical events and the forgotten heroes of the LGBTQ + movement, on HBO Max alongside Jim Parsons and That’s Wonderful Productions, Scout Productions, Jon Jashni (Lost in Space) And Warner Horizon Television without a script.

Eli Frankel will also be executive producer Helter Skelter for Rogue Atlas Productions, the company behind Revenge Corps with Khloe Kardashian for E !, while Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, which recently released a new documentary series unit under Mike Darnell, serves as a studio.

Lesley Chilcott, producer of the Oscar winning documentary An inconvenient truth, direct will also serve as executive producer.

Helter Skelter It is part of the Epix original docuseries list. The company aims to broadcast around 50 hours of unscheduled content a year, as part of 100 hours of original content. Other projects include music series Laurel Canyon, directed by Alison Ellwood (Eagles history) and Watergate series Slow burn, based on the successful podcast.

Lesley Chilcott said: "Helter Skelter he set out to shed new light on one of the most legendary crimes of our time. The film crew and I are grateful for the collaborations with Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas, Warner Horizon and Epix and the opportunity to tell this full story. ”

"Working with the brilliant Lesley Chilcott and the talented teams at Berlanti Productions, Rogue Atlas and Warner Horizon Unscripted has been a fantastic journey," said Michael Wright, President of Epix. "Helter Skelter & # 39; s The chilling narrative is rooted in one of the most infamous and fascinating crimes of the past decades, and we are delighted that this story is so expertly told in Epix. "

"Helter Skelter it's a cutting-edge thriller about a petty scammer who spearheaded one of the most indescribable murder tragedies in history, "added Brooke Karzen, executive vice president and director of Warner Horizon Unscripted Television." Explore the age-old question: Are murderers born? or are they done? "