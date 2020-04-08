Enter Drake's amazing house in Toronto

Do you like luxury? Also does Duck.

Architectural Summary presents Drizzy's luxurious Toronto mansion in its May 2020 issue and an online feature launched on Wednesday, days after the rapper gave fans a virtual tour of his crib in his new music video "Tootsie Slide." .

Nicknamed the Embassy, ​​the over 50,000-foot Art Deco-style home features a recording studio, an NBA regulatory-size basketball court, a 21-square-foot pyramid skylight, an indoor pool, and a special room just for rappers. awards. The entrance hall contains two Kaws sculptures that line the sides of Nero Marquina's black and white marble floor. It also features a personalized bronze and marble Ferris Rafauli chandelier.

"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to hold firm for 100 years," Drake told the store. "I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," Drake says of his passion project. "It will be one of the things that I will leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

A 44-foot-tall grand hall includes a bespoke Bösendorfer grand piano designed by Rafauli and Takashi Murakami. The house also contains a cantilevered block marble suspended staircase adorned with Rafauli chandeliers.