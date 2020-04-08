Enter Drake's amazing house in Toronto

Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest
Do you like luxury? Also does Duck.
Architectural Summary presents Drizzy's luxurious Toronto mansion in its May 2020 issue and an online feature launched on Wednesday, days after the rapper gave fans a virtual tour of his crib in his new music video "Tootsie Slide." .
Nicknamed the Embassy, the over 50,000-foot Art Deco-style home features a recording studio, an NBA regulatory-size basketball court, a 21-square-foot pyramid skylight, an indoor pool, and a special room just for rappers. awards. The entrance hall contains two Kaws sculptures that line the sides of Nero Marquina's black and white marble floor. It also features a personalized bronze and marble Ferris Rafauli chandelier.
"Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to hold firm for 100 years," Drake told the store. "I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel," Drake says of his passion project. "It will be one of the things that I will leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."
A 44-foot-tall grand hall includes a bespoke Bösendorfer grand piano designed by Rafauli and Takashi Murakami. The house also contains a cantilevered block marble suspended staircase adorned with Rafauli chandeliers.
Drake's master bedroom is about the size of two California family homes, spanning 3,200 square feet, with an additional 1,100 square feet of covered terraces.
Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest
"The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to take advantage of the day," he told the magazine. "The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and put your thoughts in order, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you get dressed."
Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest
The kitchen features Rafauli suede chairs, a Paonazzo marble island, Gabriel Scott pendants, a La Cornue x Ferris Rafauli range, Kohler sinks and Waterworks accessories.
Jason Schmidt / Architectural Digest
"It is an overwhelming luxury," Drake said of his home. "That message is delivered through the size of the rooms and the materials and details of the floors and ceilings."
"I wanted to make sure that people can see the work that I've done over the years reflected from every point of view," he added.
%MINIFYHTMLe8b448541f32025e82b0057433032b117%