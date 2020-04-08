Ellen DeGeneres lands in hot water after comparing coronavirus quarantine to prison

WENN

The star of & # 39; Finding Dory & # 39; has returned to the air for the first time since the pandemic closed the production of & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; with a new episode on Monday, April 6.

Ellen Degeneres you may have to watch the jokes you are making in the middle of the coronavirus blockade. After returning to the air after production shutdown due to the pandemic, the host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"He was under fire for comparing quarantine to prison.

On Monday, April 6, the 62-year-old woman first presented a new episode for her self-titled talk show from her living room. After greeting the viewers and offering his gratitude to the leaders fighting the virus, he jokingly said, "One thing I learned from quarantining is … this is like being in jail, it is what it is."

The wife of Portia de Rossi he continued reasoning: "Mainly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days, and everyone here is gay." She added while laughing, "The jokes I have." Still, he noted, "I feel bad for the kids at home, all the college students, all the parents. I feel bad for a lot of people."

DeGeneres' attempt to take the difficult situation into account obviously did not sit well with the others. In the comments section of the video shared on his YouTube channel, one said: "Billionaire says his house is like prison … it must be nice. Hypocrite." Another wrote: "A little deaf. His prison looks lovely." A third noted, "A lot of people start to realize how toxic Ellen is. That's great."

The reaction was not restricted only on YouTube. Many have also brought the issue to Twitter when Variety author Caroline Darya Framke sarcastically tweeted, "What a great look for Ellen as thousands of people sit in real cells hoping for the best without soap and basic protections."

Caroline Darya Framke hit Ellen DeGeneres.

Writer Lauren Hough wrote in another tweet: "You have a fucking idea of ​​how many humans are locked up in cells, sick, dying, terrified that they will be next, because they couldn't get a thousand dollars as bail." , because they missed a court date, because they are addicts, because we lock people in cells. "

Lauren Hough chimed in.

Leaving aside the reaction, Ellen kicked off her show by noting that "she always wanted to have this show as a distraction, as a break from whatever is going on that might be unpleasant, so if you feel bad, I want to lift you up. " Up, if you feel trapped I want to free you, if you feel like you're going in the wrong direction, I want you to endorse that thing. "