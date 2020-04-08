Ellen DeGeneres jokes about social estrangement like "being in jail,quot;

One of Ellen DegeneresThe latest jokes of social estrangement were not good among some viewers.
Three weeks after stopping production in The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 62-year-old comedian resumed her series of talks on Monday from the living room of one of her and his wife. Portia De Rossimulti-million dollar California mansions.
"One thing I learned from being quarantined is that people, this is like being in jail, it is what it is," he said. "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay. The jokes I have. I feel bad for the kids at home, all the college students, all the parents. I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think a lot of people need words of encouragement, and that's what I want to do. I want to spread the light where there is shade. "
While the online responses to his comments appear to be positive, the shadow and sarcasm are what he received from some viewers.
& # 39; This is like being in jail & # 39; … how full of yourself do you have to be to think that sitting on your ass in your mansion is something like prison? Asked a person on YouTube "I think someone needs a bloody reality check."
"He is in a fabulous jail," wrote another YouTube user. "When he wakes up to a fresh coffee with milk, he sits on his beautiful sunroom and cries that he can't leave."
"What a beautiful $ 27 million dollar prison you have," wrote a third person.
"I live at 740 square feet and it doesn't look like a jail to me," wrote another YouTube user. "This is because I always have something creative to do. She, like many others, is useless."
Ellen has not responded to negative comments, which people also made on Twitter.
"Except that his & # 39; jail & # 39; is a warm home, with access to soap, hot food, and he is not likely to contract a deadly virus because he is trapped in a 6×8 concrete cell with people who could infect him with # Covid19, "user tweeted @BreatheNewWinds. "How sadly disconnected and entitled to say, Ellen."
"Ellen would not know half of what people who are in prison and live in cruel conditions go through," user tweeted @HoodSocialism. "Ellen is one of the worst and her level of neoliberalism is dangerous."
During the short break from her show, Ellen has been entertaining her fans with home videos of her demonstrating her boredom at home (she toyed with the idea of completing a big puzzle, for example) and, to the delight of many, phone calls with celebrities like how Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend Y Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake.
Ellen also offered words of comfort and used her star power and platform to encourage people to continue practicing social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
"I hope you like what we are doing with these programs," he said on his program Wednesday. "I hope I can forget what is happening. I mean we know this is a very serious situation that we are all dealing with. So if someone is sick at home, I send you love. I am thinking of you. And we are all doing our part. We stay home, making sure no one gets sick. "
