Ellen DeGeneres jokes about social estrangement like "being in jail,quot;

One of Ellen DegeneresThe latest jokes of social estrangement were not good among some viewers.

Three weeks after stopping production in The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 62-year-old comedian resumed her series of talks on Monday from the living room of one of her and his wife. Portia De Rossimulti-million dollar California mansions.

"One thing I learned from being quarantined is that people, this is like being in jail, it is what it is," he said. "It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone here is gay. The jokes I have. I feel bad for the kids at home, all the college students, all the parents. I feel bad for a lot of people. But I think a lot of people need words of encouragement, and that's what I want to do. I want to spread the light where there is shade. "

While the online responses to his comments appear to be positive, the shadow and sarcasm are what he received from some viewers.

& # 39; This is like being in jail & # 39; … how full of yourself do you have to be to think that sitting on your ass in your mansion is something like prison? Asked a person on YouTube "I think someone needs a bloody reality check."