Elise Mertens talks about life locked up, keeping fit, US Open doubles success and Kim Clijsters return | Tennis news

Elise Mertens talks about her quarantined life in Belgium

Belgian tennis player Elise Mertens talks to Raz Mirza of Sky Sports about her life in the running of the bulls due to the coronavirus pandemic and reflects on her doubles success at the US Open alongside Aryna Sabalenka and the return of Kim Clijsters.

Mertens grew up in Leuven, which is a city east of Brussels, and after months of traveling the world playing in tournaments, the 24-year-old former Australian Open semi-finalist is back home isolated after the end of the season. tennis. .

No one knows exactly when tennis will resume. Wimbledon, which was due to take place from June 29 to July 12, has been canceled, meaning the tournaments could start on July 13, but there is uncertainty as to whether that will be possible or not.

In an exclusive interview from his family's home, Mertens explains the "strange feeling,quot; he has to face on a daily basis.

"It's kind of weird because nothing like this has happened before, so I'm just trying to get some exercise to keep me busy," said Mertens. "I have adhered to doing the same physical exercise that I used to do. I have a home gym that helps me, so I work on my speed, agility, power and endurance training to be able to do everything.

"You don't see a lot of cars on the street here in my hometown. There are a few people walking around but it's quite quiet. Usually I look down a busy street but now it's very quiet. When you hear the The news is all about one thing, but of course it is a big problem and we hope to find a solution soon.

"It feels pretty weird not playing because it has never happened to me before. I mainly take a minimum two-week break before starting again. There is nothing we can do. What is happening in the world is more important than just a sports game. " It is quite a strange feeling.

"Sometimes when I'm on tour, I say 'I want to go home', but now that I'm here I just want to travel again. No, to be honest, it's good to be home, but in a few weeks could end up changing his mind. "

The world's 23rd Mertens has had success in singles with five WTA titles to his credit, including consecutive victories at Hobart.

She is also an expert in doubles where she won the & # 39; Sunshine Double & # 39; – Indian Wells and Miami Open – before victory at the US Open propelled her and her doubles partner Aryna Sabalenka to great stardom.

Mertens (L) and Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed great doubles success together in 2019

The Belarusian ace has already accomplished a lot in the game, winning six WTA titles, and Mertens reflected on the chemistry they share on and off the pitch, as well as what the future holds for 21-year-old Sabalenka.

"The US Open women's doubles title was an incredible feeling. Aryna and I started playing together, so we really didn't expect it. We played together because we wanted to have fun. Singles are our priority, but you can relax when you play doubles," she said. Mertens.

"(The former partner) Demi Schuurs was focused on playing doubles at the time, but I was playing a lot of singles and it was costing me a lot of energy. Her priority was doubles while mine was simple."

"I asked Aryna if she wanted to play doubles. I had never played doubles before but I wanted to try. It really worked well. I would hit those flat balls very hard while I would have to use my hands on the net. That's the combination we use and it works.

"Aryna is a pretty powerful player. She has grown a lot in the past two years and is physically very strong."

Mertens said the decision to move the French Open was "a bit surprising,quot; and criticized the French Tennis Federation (FFT) for not taking into account the number of travel and jetlag players they will have to face.

He also spoke about the shock he felt when he heard the news that Wimbledon was going to be canceled.

"Losing Wimbledon is another big surprise because it's already been three months without tennis and it would be four months, so we don't know how long it will take to restart. We can't do anything about it, but we hope everyone stays home," Mertens said.

Kim Clijsters is "motivated,quot; to do well, believe his fellow Belgian Mertens

The Belgian is part of the Kim Clijsters Academy (KCA) where she trains regularly alongside her childhood hero. After nearly eight years away, Clijsters, now the mother of three, returns to play on the WTA Tour and Mertens said it was a "surprise,quot; to see her return.

"She is definitely motivated to get back on the court," she said. "He still hits the ball very clean and it's always good to practice with it."

As for his future ambitions, he joked: "They must win everything. No, I have to be realistic. I love the sport, I love the passion and the emotions involved. It would be nice to win a singles tournament this year." "

