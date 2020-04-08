Eight UK doctors died of coronavirus. They were all immigrants.

%MINIFYHTML47e9ab322e899ab60d02febfc1b29fe975%

Being British-Sudanese in the 1980s was not easy. Racial riots erupted in cities across the country. Mosques were rare. Dr. el-Hawrani went to school almost exclusively with British white peers.

The young doctor quietly defended his family: When someone attempted to kill a 100-year-old fern in his garden by cutting off a bark ring, Dr. el-Hawrani tore off branches and pierced them through the hole so nutrients can pass through.

Still, discrimination bothered him. When it was time to follow his father to medicine, Dr. el-Hawrani told his brother that "he wanted to be an orthopedic surgeon but felt that perhaps because of certain prejudices he was unable to do so."

His resolve was only strengthened after an older brother, Ashraf, a medical colleague, passed away at age 29 from causes related to asthma. Dr. Hawrani discovered his brother's body.

Before Dr. el-Hawrani's death on March 28, he finally came up with the idea that his only son, Ashraf, named in memory of his brother, would study English instead of the family trade. Ashraf said in a statement that his father "was dedicated to his family."

"Now he has to make his decisions about which university to go to alone," Amal el-Hawrani said of Ashraf. "He hoped to have his father's help."

The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on migrant doctors in Britain, leaving at least six others dead: Dr. Habib Zaidi, 76, a longtime general practitioner in Pakistan; Dr. Alfa Sa’adu, 68, Nigerian Geriatric Physician; Dr. Jitendra Rathod, 62, cardiac surgeon from India; Dr. Anton Sebastianpillai, in his 70s, a geriatric doctor from Sri Lanka; Dr. Mohamed Sami Shousha, 79, breast tissue specialist from Egypt; and Dr. Syed Haider, in his 80s, a general practitioner from Pakistan.