Ed Sheeran becomes a farmer during Covid-19 lockdown

The hit maker & # 39; Shape of You & # 39; He spends his days during the coronavirus lockdown tending crops and livestock with his wife Cherry Seaborn on their sprawling Suffolk estate.

Ed Sheeran He reportedly became an enthusiastic gardener while spending time on his sprawling Suffolk estate amid the coronavirus blockade.

29-year-old hit maker "Shape of You" is said to be enjoying an isolated time with his wife Cherry born, 27, tending their lands and growing organic fruits and vegetables, such as strawberries, potatoes, lettuce, and carrots, in a greenhouse on their $ 4.6 million estate estate.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, Ed has also been raising chickens and plans to add sheep and goats to his livestock collection.

"They are both passionate about organic food and in these difficult times it is good to know that they can get produce directly from the garden," a local source told the publication.

"Ed spends hours there tending to all his harvests, it is a simple pleasure for him to get away from the madness of the music world."

The period of isolation comes at an opportune moment for the star, who announced a career break at the end of last year 2019 after wrapping her gigantic, two-year-old "Divide Tour".