Eastpointe police arrest 2 suspects after car theft and chase – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Eastpointe Police arrested two suspects after a robbery and chase.

The car theft occurred on April 1 at the Dollar General located at 20900 Gratiot Ave.

Police say Adam Cartwright, a 22-year-old Detroit resident, was charged with vehicle theft, armed robbery, felony, fleeing and evading third degree, and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.

Cartwright was released from the hospital and is housed in the Macomb County Jail on bail of $ 175,000.