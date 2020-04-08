Eastpointe police arrest 2 suspects after car theft and chase – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Eastpointe Police arrested two suspects after a robbery and chase.
The car theft occurred on April 1 at the Dollar General located at 20900 Gratiot Ave.
Police say Adam Cartwright, a 22-year-old Detroit resident, was charged with vehicle theft, armed robbery, felony, fleeing and evading third degree, and receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle.
Cartwright was released from the hospital and is housed in the Macomb County Jail on bail of $ 175,000.
Robert Hicks, a 56-year-old Detroit resident, was charged with vehicle theft, armed robbery, and receiving and concealing stolen vehicles. He was released from the hospital and is also in the Macomb County Jail on bail of $ 175,000.
Eastpointe police say two other people were arrested in connection with this crime. The investigation revealed that a subject was not involved, but had a parole escape order. It was turned over to the Department of Corrections. The investigation continues on the participation of the fourth person.
