Dwayne Johnson shows off her singing skills to cheer on a sick & # 39; Moana & # 39; fan

Upon learning that young Aiden has been a huge fan of his animated character Maui, the Hollywood star shoots a video featuring an impromptu performance of & # 39; You & # 39; re Welcome & # 39 ;.
DwayneThe rock"Johnson helped lift the spirits of a sick fan on Tuesday (April 7) by singing a song from his favorite movie"Moana"
The star, who plays Maui in the animated film, went to Instagram to play the character "You're Welcome."
"I found out that Lil & # 39; Aiden LOVES my MOANA character Maui, and Maui has taken him through many treatments, clinical sessions and hospital visits." Dwayne captioned the video. "We are in a difficult time, but this guy's struggles and fights have a way of putting things in perspective for all of us."
He added: "Sending so much love and strength to Aiden's mom and dad, Dan and Natalie Snyder in Philadelphia. Stay strong, Aiden and remember … you are much more powerful and incredible than ever. Love, Maui."
The former fighter recently used the song to teach his daughter Tiana how to properly wash their hands and avoid the coronavirus: by going to the photo-sharing site, he uploaded images of himself singing to the one-year-old girl while sitting in the bathroom sink. bathroom.
