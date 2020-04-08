DTLA residents applaud healthcare workers: news, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine dies at 73 from CoronavirusJohn Prine, the legendary American country music singer and songwriter best known for his often humorous musical style, died Monday at the age of 73. 2 hours ago

LAX traffic decreased 90 percent due to coronavirus pandemicThe generally bustling LAX is a ghost town lately, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant decline in travelers. 2 hours ago

African Americans See "Slightly Higher,quot; Coronavirus Death Rate in Los Angeles CountyThe death rate from coronavirus in Los Angeles County is "slightly higher,quot; for African-Americans than for other ethnicities, officials said Tuesday. 3 hours ago

DTLA residents applaud healthcare workersEvery night at 8 p.m., residents of downtown Los Angeles open their windows and applaud those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus outbreak. 3 hours ago

San Bernardino orders residents to wear face masks outside the homeSan Bernardino is the last county in SoCal to direct residents to wear face masks when leaving the home for essential activities. 3 hours ago

Garcetti says essential non-medical workers, clients should wear facial coatingsMayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that essential non-medical employers, as well as customers visiting essential businesses in the city of Los Angeles, will be required to wear face covers beginning Friday. 3 hours ago

Newsom signs agreement for N95 masksGovernor Gavin Newsom has signed an agreement to obtain 200 million N95 masks per month for California. 3 hours ago

California website seeks to connect job seekers with available work amid coronavirus pandemicAs part of the state response to the coronavirus, a website has been created in the hope of linking those in need of work and critical services with agencies and employers that can help. 3 hours ago

Trump criticizes the WHO while the death toll in the United States by COVID-19 exceeds 12,000President Trump harshly criticized the World Health Organization during its daily briefing by the Coronavirus Task Force on Tuesday, accusing the organization of being "highly focused on China,quot; and "wrong on many things," even when the City of New York reported that it was its deadliest day. 4 hours ago

Recreational Vehicles for COVID-19: Man Calls for SoCal Recreational Vehicles to Help Medical WorkersA Fountain Valley businessman is mobilizing recreational vehicles in the SoCal area to help medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. 4 hours ago

Evelyn Taft Weather Forecast (April 7)Evelyn Taft takes a look at tonight's weather forecast. 4 hours ago

Grocery delivery services overwhelmed as more residents try to avoid shoppingAs Los Angeles County health officials urge residents to avoid grocery shopping this week and stay indoors, more people are turning to already overwhelmed delivery services. 5 hours ago

Real estate agents analyze the effects of coronavirus on the real estate marketThe coronavirus has begun to impact every part of life, including the most basic place and way we live. 6 hours ago

Hollywood Burbank Airport closes Terminal BHollywood Burbank Airport is closing Terminal B until further notice due to a decrease in traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic. 6 hours ago

Childcare centers face struggles while open for children of essential workers amid coronavirus strikesDaycare workers who provide crucial care to the children of essential workers during the coronavirus crisis have faced difficulties while keeping children safe with fewer staff than usual. 7 hours ago

Garcetti: All essential non-medical workers and clients must wear facial coatings starting FridayAt his daily coronavirus briefing, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that all essential non-medical workers, as well as customers visiting essential businesses, should cover their faces starting Friday. 8 hours ago

Producer Distributor Denied Federal Check Protection LoanIngardia Brothers in Santa Ana is one of the many small businesses struggling to stay afloat and not getting the help it expected from the federal government's new paycheck protection program. 8 hours ago

COVID nurses who requested protection equipment on social networks located on unpaid leaveThe nurses who posted about the lack of PPE at their hospital were placed on unpaid leave. Kristine Lazar has more. 8 hours ago

African Americans see slightly higher coronavirus mortality rate & # 39; in Los Angeles CountyThe death rate in Los Angeles County is "slightly higher,quot; for African-Americans than other ethnicities, officials reported Tuesday. 9 hours ago

COVID-19: California Officials Offer Mental Health StepsChris Holmstrom reports. 9 hours ago

Bonus web: SEAL team actors get an inside look at SoFi StadiumActors from the SEAL team recently watched the Los Angeles Chargers' new home, the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. 9 hours ago

Amber Lee weather forecastHumid weather conditions could continue until the end of the week before Southland begins to dry out and return to temperatures in the 1970s. 9 hours ago

Stress management after the coronavirus pandemicMillions of people have lost their jobs, schools have been closed for the rest of the academic year, and people have been told to keep their physical distance from each other, changes that can affect physical and mental health. 9 hours ago