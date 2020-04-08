Drake takes a tour of his luxury mansion

Architectural Digest Magazine / Jason Schmidt

Duck He opened the doors of his impressive Toronto mansion in a new photo shoot and interview for Architectural Digest (AD), and told the publication that he wanted the property to have a "monumental feel."

The Canadian rapper sports a gray sheepskin coat on the cover of the magazine, with inside pages featuring close-ups of the flamboyant purple of the "Plan of God" star.

Speaking to AD about what inspired his home, Drake explained: "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things that I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong. "

He described the property as "overwhelmingly high luxury" and showed off his amazing master bedroom that features a massive black marble tub and two-story closet.

"The bed allows you to float, the shower allows you to escape and put your thoughts in order, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you get dressed," the star explained.

The mansion, which appears in part in Drake's new "Toosie Slide" video, also features an NBA-size basketball court, a rooftop terrace, a basement pool, and an award room.

"I wanted to make sure that people can see the work that I've done over the years reflected from every point of view," Drake explained. "I also think the house says that I will always remain solid where I was born."