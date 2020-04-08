Drake shows his Toronto mansion in & # 39; Architectural Digest & # 39;

We know when it comes to Drake everything he does is outlandish, and that includes his home, which he showed in the latest issue of Architectural Summary.

Drizzy showed his place, also known as Drake Manor, in his hometown of Toronto, and let's just say we wouldn't mind being quarantined on his property.

Drake talked about his thought process when it came to building his house and said, “Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stay strong for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong. "

Canadian architect and interior designer Ferris Rafauli, who worked on the house, added: “In form, materials and execution, the structure is a 19th century limestone mansion. But the outer profiles are more minimal and the lines are a bit cleaner. This is not stucco, paint, and fake gold. That's not what Drake wanted, and that's not what I do. "

Drake recently gave fans a look at his house when he released the music videos for his singles "When to Say When,quot; / "Chicago Freestyle,quot; and "Toosie Slide. "

Drake also said that his favorite part of the house is his room. “The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to take advantage of the day. The bed allows you to float, the shower allows you to escape and put your thoughts in order, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you get dressed, "Drake said.

Check out some photos of his beautiful house below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94