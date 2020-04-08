Dr. Zeke Emanuel on the 18-month reality coronavirus and Trump's malaria medicine – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

Amid conflicting reports, confusing government advice and terrifying online information come to a new podcast that aims to offer a clear and useful discussion about the virus and its surrounding issues: Making the call Endeavor Content Launches Wednesday, presented by bioethicists Dr. Zeke Emanuel and Dr. Jonathan Moreno.

Emanuel, architect of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), oncologist, author and professor, and deputy director of the University of Pennsylvania, recently spoke with Deadline to help break some myths, offer constructive advice, and address the need to say the truth in this time of global uncertainty.

DEADLINE: What surprised me when you saw your interviews on MSNBC is that you don't sugar-coat the truth. You say this will continue for 18 months and you talk about how, in your experience as an oncologist, falsifying the truth is of no use to anyone.

ZEKE EMANUEL: The interesting thing is that I think people want that. They really want people to tell them what it will be like. Everyone knows that the President knows nothing, and is only doing what he expects, rather than what is realistic. What they want is what is realistic. It is: "Tell me what the plan is during that time." That's what I've been hearing from people, loud and clear, consistently. I just got an email right now and they said, "What you're saying about 18 months is real." We have to understand that. It's not nice to hear it, but the alternative is: "I don't know what to do with it because I know it can't be right." So I think there is a hunger for the unadorned truth. But you can't give people the unadorned truth without a plan on how to deal with it. I think that is critical.

DEADLINE: So, let's talk about what a plan would look like for 18 months. Are we talking about self-isolation for so long? What are your thoughts?

EMANUEL: There is physical distancing, and we will have to keep it that way for a total of eight to 10 weeks. I say eight to 10 weeks, but a lot depends on how honestly vigorous (people are) and how many people adhere to them. But assuming we can get people to adhere to physical detachment, wear masks in public, wash their hands, and all that, for eight to 10 weeks. Then we can slowly relax in phases. I think we need a great discussion about what those phases look like, because it is not "Oh, we are getting back to normal, we are going to the party" or that means going to the beach and extending the crown. That is not what we need.

I think I have a plan. There are other people who have slightly different plans, but we have to have a concerted discussion in the future. One is, what are the things that we are going to need? We could say, well, with the opening of restaurants, maybe we can have some, in low impact cities that have not had a great result, or that are at the other extreme, where people can go to cafes, but only with a small number, perhaps with temperature controls.

There are a whole host of ways of thinking about this that need to be developed. But we don't have that plan when the President and Vice President are obsessed with their 30-day plan, (as if) somehow that will get us anywhere. That doesn't get us anywhere. Literally nowhere. It has brought us to the top of cases in the country, or very close to it.

DEADLINE: Do you think the president is chaining us to the idea of ​​the 30-day plan because he doesn't want to be unpopular or is he really unaware of the dangers of reopening the country too soon?

EMANUEL: I come and go on this. Don't you know or don't want to tell people? It will just become obvious that you will have another 30-day plan and add another 60-day plan and have another 15-day plan. Who will believe that? There is a way that biology and disease tell the truth. You can not escape. If we still have thousands of people die per day, you won't be able to open anything that fast. You can't speak to get out of there. It is relentless.

DEADLINE: How much harm is Trump doing by promoting the use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine? Is it 100% a false hope?

EMANUEL: It is definitely a false hope. We, as scientists and researchers, have seen this story many, many times before, where something looks good, it should work, and even if it's feasible, it won't work. (With) hydroxychloroquine, there is no reason for it to look good or should work. It is not such a powerful drug. We are testing things that have been approved and are on the market, but that doesn't mean they are the most likely things to work, right? A drug developed for this virus will most likely work, not a drug you are borrowing from something else. Something else could work. We have had these fortuitous moments, but they are not the most common fortuitous moments.

DEADLINE: Not that this is the flu, but with respect to a vaccine, the flu mutates, so every year the vaccine has to be changed to reflect that. Will that be the case with a COVID-19 vaccine?

EMANUEL: Mutated but not like the flu. It's not like the flu like that. You have fewer mutations year to year. That doesn't seem to be much of a problem here. A bigger problem is that the body does not cling to coronaviruses in general to retain immunity as well as it does other things. So we know that after SARS (another type of coronavirus), many people lost their antibodies and immunity over the years. It was not durable in the same way that a measles vaccine is.

DEADLINE: That is worrisome

EMANUEL: Yes That's what most health experts worry about, not the problem of an out-of-control mutation.

DEADLINE: Why do we see these outliers in younger, healthier people who become seriously ill? Can you offer any ideas?

EMANUEL: The short answer is that we don't know. We just don't know. There may be some differences in how the immune system reacts. There may be some difference in other things, but again, if we are honest, we don't know.

DEADLINE: I know a surgeon who specializes in sleep apnea and says he suspects that this is one of the connection problems in groups of people who appear to be underperforming. He says that mouth respirators will likely replicate the virus more in the throat. Basically, it says that if you have sleep apnea or GERD, you are at a higher risk. Do you have any ideas about that theory or any other theory that you are personally considering?

EMANUEL: Well, they are interesting theories. I would say if you were honest to be honest, these people get a huge huge dose, and getting a huge huge dose is the real problem. They are not mouth respirators. But perhaps they reproduce in the mouth and therefore have the effect of getting a large dose. It really is the large dose that is the problem.

DEADLINE: What are some of the topics that you will address in the podcast?

EMANUEL: The first episode is about fan rationing and how we should think about rationing in general. Obviously, an important issue was obtaining the ethics of correct rationing. So, we interviewed one of the world's leading experts on rationing in pandemic situations.

We're also talking about resilience, people's resilience, the resilience of the health workforce, but also the resilience of families. How to think about maintaining your children's resilience in the midst of the situation. We are talking about the psychological difference in resilience. We are talking about military medicine, and how this is similar to PTSD in some way, especially for healthcare workers. Perhaps this is the case for everyone in society, because to some extent we are experiencing serious trauma collectively. And what does that mean?

We hope to do a podcast about transplant surgeons and people who need care that is not related to COVID. What happens to that care and how is it altered by the presence of COVID? We also have one on the ethics of quarantining and isolating people. How to think about the law related to that. How to think what is the difference between quarantine and isolation? What are the powers that people have? We talk about the law, with an American focus. I think many of these discussions are more general, but they raise issues that are present in all countries. How do we balance individual rights with the needs of the community? I think if you tune in, if I can say it myself, it's pretty compelling because it's a real problem for many in many places, but it's also very well thought out. I think people will learn a lot.

DEADLINE: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently in intensive care, initially took the "collective immunity" stance and then backed down. Now Sweden is doing that. What do you think about that approach?

EMANUEL: Many people, and not just older people, will experience problems. Young people, as you pointed out, can also die from this. We don't know why, so it will be a real problem.

DEADLINE: We continue to hear that men are more likely to perform poorly with the virus. Initially, it was believed to be based on Chinese figures where men tend to smoke more than women. But that has also proved true here. What are your thoughts?

EMANUEL: I have my hypotheses and I think it may be that men have more comorbidities. We are the weakest sex when it comes to health. Men have more health problems. We are more likely to have heart disease, and we have (these problems) before. We are more likely to have lung disease. So many of those may be the fact that men have comorbidities before. Our cardiac system or other systems may be less robust. Also, men's immune systems may be different … (our immune systems) may have a tendency to overreact more than women, or have what appears to be an older immune system. We are going to learn a lot

DEADLINE: If you had absolute power, what would you do to stop the spread of this disease right now?

EMANUEL: They really are the old public health resources. It is physical distancing, wearing masks, washing hands, keeping people away. You may also want to start with the early socialization of children whose risk of death and serious problems seems very low. Not zero, but very, very, very, very low.

DEADLINE: What about the risk that those children will go home to their older relatives?

EMANUEL: Families have to do it voluntarily knowing that there will be some risk in that.