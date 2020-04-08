Dr. Fauci says we should never shake hands again, even when this pandemic is over – BGR

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Trump administration's most public expert on the coronavirus pandemic, strongly recommends that everyone avoid shaking hands again, even after a vaccine for the virus arrives and things return to normal.

Dr. Fauci made that recommendation during an interview when asked what behaviors might persist, even in a post-coronavirus world.

Everyone is eager to look ahead and imagine what the future of the post-coronavirus quarantine will look like once we get to the other side of the current status quo. Perhaps imagining a little aggressive, as many people are sadly still dying, and we still don't have the testing and surveillance apparatus we will need to tentatively start opening up the American economy again.

However, the public face of the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis has already offered at least one compelling suggestion that we should try not to forget once we have passed this pandemic. And since Dr. Anthony Fauci is the infectious disease expert who is one of the few trusted voices in the Trump administration on this, it's something we definitely shouldn't ignore. His recommendation: Absolutely no more handshakes, even after you've defeated this virus. "As a society, forget about shaking hands," Fauci said during a new television interview.

"We don't need to shake hands," he continued. "We have to break that habit. Because, in fact, that is one of the main ways that you can transmit an airborne illness."

I was making that point as part of a broader discussion of how you think some of the behaviors and habits that we are practicing now will become facts of life in a post-coronavirus world. And in the case of eliminating forever with something like a handshake, which can easily spread germs, that's a good thing. "I think what we will have embedded and imprinted on us forever is the realization that something as catastrophic as what the world is experiencing now can happen," he said.

The fact that we are talking about this kind of future occurs the same week that at least some public officials and health experts like Fauci have started talking about seeing "flashes of hope,quot; in the virus data related to cases and the number of deaths While the number of deaths from the virus continues to rise, Fauci said in another interview that there are, perhaps paradoxically, reasons for a little hope. This is because in the United States there has been "a stabilization and a decrease,quot; in the number of hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and the need for intubation. Those things are going down now, while the number of deaths continues to rise, which unfortunately lags behind the improvement on those previous indicators. If fewer people are admitted to the hospital today, in other words, it means that fewer people will die tomorrow.

