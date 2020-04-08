Don't miss tonight's Super Pink Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2020 – BGR

Tonight's Super Pink Moon will be the largest supermoon of 2020, with the Moon reaching its closest point to Earth, called perigee.

The Super Pink Moon will appear about 15% brighter than the full-size full moon, but you may not really notice the difference.

April's full moon is also called Grass Moon and Egg Moon.

This unfortunate year of 2020 has not given us many reasons to celebrate. We are in the midst of a global health crisis, people are isolating themselves in their homes and fear for their loved ones, and there is really no telling when "normal,quot; will return. It's a bummer, but let our Moon give us a reason to get away from our current situation, as the biggest supermoon of the year is happening tonight.

The full moon in April is often called the Pink Moon, and tonight's Pink Moon will be the closest to Earth during the full moon throughout the year. That makes it a must-see for supermoon hunters and a really interesting sight for anyone who wants to forget a little about things.

How EarthSky explains, the full moon will be seen at a distance of 221,851 miles from the Earth's surface. The lunar perigee, which is the point where the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit, is 221,773 miles and will occur only a few hours before the full moon appears. That's the closest the Moon will be to Earth all year round, so this supermoon is the one you definitely don't want to miss.

"Supermoons,quot; may sound miraculous, but it is actually just the general term given to any full moon that occurs when Earth and the Moon are particularly close. During these events, the Moon can appear significantly larger in the night sky and up to 15% brighter than a standard full moon.

It's a special occasion, but the change in size and brightness isn't dramatic enough for some people to notice the difference. If it turns out that you are particularly sensitive to such things, you will know, but otherwise, it's just a good view and a reason to look up at the sky.

As for tonight's Super Pink Moon, April's full moon has other names, such as Grass Moon and Egg Moon. These names are often dreamed of by various groups and many of them are of little or no importance.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be lucky enough to witness tonight's Super Pink Moon. The weather in the United States is full of clouds right now, and you will need clear skies if you are hoping to enjoy the glory of the Moon. If Mother Nature is on your side, be sure to head out at dusk and look east for a look.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock