Donald Trump stars in Netflix's King Tiger King ’and Joe Exotic – Deadline

President Donald Trump told reporters he would "take a look" at Netflix's coup Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness and Joe Exotic's call for forgiveness.

Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldonado-Passage, is at the center of the docuseries, and was sentenced earlier this year to 22 years in prison for multiple convictions.

"I don't know anything about that. He's 22 years old for what? What did he do?" Trump asked the New York PostSteven Nelson, who had consulted the president about the series, which took off just as many Americans began practicing social distancing and obeying the order to stay home.

"He allegedly hired someone to murder an animal rights activist, but he said he did not do that," Nelson replied.

Trump then asked Nelson if he thought Exotic did, but Nelson declined to comment, before the president asked CNN's Jim Acosta about it.

"I'm going to take a look," said Trump.

Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said on SiriusXM on Wednesday that Maldonado-Passage's sentence was too aggressive and joked that he would even urge his release.

Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January, after being convicted of 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire.