Doja Cat has a collapse online, says it will poop on her laptop

After his tirade on Twitter, a fan asks the hip-hop star if he's okay or not, to which she firmly replies saying, "F ** K NO, BABY!?!?!?!? "

It seems that Doja Cat Tuesday April 7th did not have a great day. The female rap star sparked a frenzy on Twitter when she went to the microblogging site to rant about it because someone apparently mistook the lyrics for her hit "Say So". .

She started by saying, "I wouldn't fuck him, but he won't stop bothering you. Are you kidding? For your information, the correct letter should be:" I wouldn't bother him, but he won't stop bothering you. "

Doja then quickly followed up with a capitalized post, "IM F *** ING LOSING RIGHT NOW. I'LL TAKE LIKE ** T ON MY LAPTOP AND LAUNCH IT LIKE A FRISBY F *** ING B *** H " When asked by a fan whether he was okay or not, the rapper quickly replied, "F ** K NO, BABY!?!?!?!?"

Others also told him to relax, while one person joked by sharing a link to a Taylor Swift song titled "You Need to Calm Down".

This is not the first time that Doja has caused a frenzy with her online behavior. In February, she was accused of using cocaine during an Instagram Live session in which she rambled on about inconsistent things. The "Moo!" However, Hitmaker denied the accusation and said: "Lol, people think I use drugs. I think I was afraid of having snot, but if you want to be concerned that I use cocaine, at least that matters to you. your part. "

He went on to explain why he looked like he was touching his nose, "I always have a dookie hanging from my nose and I have to pick him up a lot because I catch a cold dressing like shit all the time. Have you ever seen me?" in a sweater? No. That's why I'm digging my fuck in the face. "