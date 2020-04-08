Doja Cat & # 39; s Black Again – Twitter says you can't whiten your skin during quarantine!

Pop superstar Doja Cat is biracial, her father is South African (black) and her mother is American Jewish (Caucasian). She used to look biracial, too, before her career started to explode.

But recently, fans of the beautiful pop star have noticed that Doja's skin seems to be lightening, and her hair is getting smoother.

For example, this is what it looked like a few weeks before quarantine:

But the coronavirus changed all that.

Now that Doja has been quarantined for the past month, unable to receive cosmetic procedures and treatments, she looks much more "black,quot; again.

Social media is buzzing about Doja's rollback to Black. Many on Twitter suspect that since she has not been able to whiten her skin, she is turning black again.

This is how it looks now:

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer who first achieved fame and fame on the Internet in 2018, with her single "Mooo!", Which became a music video. viral and finally "set the tone,quot;. for his career. "

Doja Cat released her debut studio album Amala in 2018 and a new deluxe package in 2019, which included the single "Tia Tamera,quot;. He released the single "Juicy,quot; in August 2019, which peaked at number 41 on the US Billboard Hot 100. UU., Which earned Doja Cat its first entry in the list. Her second studio album, Hot Pink (2019), made the list in more than 10 countries, including the USA. USA, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland and New Zealand.

The album included the song "Say So,quot;, which became popular on the TikTok video-sharing platform, making it number 7 in the US. USA And the UK and it became the most broadcast song in 2020 by a female artist in the US. USA April 2020.