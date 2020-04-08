Dogs, Texts, and Alcohol: See the Modern Family Treasure Hunt

Ahead of the Modern Family series finale, children (who are no longer really children) practically stopped Jimmy Kimmel Live where the presenter of the talk show commissioned them to hunt for the treasure.
On Tuesday April 7, Jimmy Kimmel had Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez Y Sarah Hyland in the series finale (they haven't seen him yet, they plan to see him with the rest of the world) and who will be missed the most. They all said they live close to each other, so they assume they won't see Ed O & # 39; Neill That's often, since he spends a lot of time in Hawaii.
Kimmel then commissioned the quartet to search for treasure within their own homes. The first task was simple: bring something you love to the camera. They all brought dogs. The next task? Read a text from Julie Bowen.
Rodríguez's text said: "I love you. I let myself be carried away by my cunning page. Sorry, I forgot to bring it." Hyland reads: "One a day. What colors?" What what? According to Hyland, Bowen has been knitting caps and Wells Adams requested one. Winter's text said, "Your hair is crushing it."
Kimmel told the cast that they would get extra points for texts that had profanity. "You want real blasphemies because I have a lot," said Gould. And Gould's text involved an f-bomb and spoke of Modern Family special documentary (we believe) that airs with the end of the series.
Their final task: bring the largest bottle of alcohol they have at home to the camera.
"That's right, United States. Modern Family children are now of legal drinking age," said Kimmel. "Do you feel old now?"
So who won? Watch the video above to find out.
the Modern Family The series finale airs on Wednesday, April 8 at 9 p.m. at ABC
