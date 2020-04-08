Does heat and humidity kill COVID-19? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you ventured outside today, with highs in the 90s, you've probably realized that it won't take you long to sweat! For many people, this begs the question: Will heat and humidity kill the virus?

"Every time we have high heat and humidity, the virus tends to be less stable," said Dr. Diana Cevantes, an epidemiologist at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

She explains that the lipid layer surrounding the virus begins to decompose in hot conditions.

"Every time you hear that studies found that the virus can survive on paper or surfaces for hours to days, that was under really ideal conditions," he said. "You know … low humidity and temperatures that were probably in the low 70s."

Dr. Cervantes said that in high temperatures and humidity, your items or packages don't have to sit in your garage or car for long for the virus to start breaking down.

"If there is something that is not going to melt or is perishable … and you can leave it in your car for a couple of hours, that will definitely help," he said.

But even under these conditions, she emphasizes that the virus can still spread.

"There are many other factors that influence how the virus is transmitted, the types of contact we have with people," he said. "If you're just talking to someone very closely and you're sick, the … that's fair to that person."

So it is very important to practice social distancing.