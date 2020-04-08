Doctors have just discovered another unusual symptom of coronavirus: BGR

%MINIFYHTMLed4da3f1e3ca7d6aff10bb8c992419fc77%

Unusual symptoms of coronaviruses continue to accumulate if believed in the empirical findings of a French organization of dermatologists.

Skin problems, including frost-like manifestations, hives, and persistent redness, have been associated with COVID-19.

There is no scientific study to back up the new finding, but it's the latest in a growing list that could help people recognize a coronavirus infection.

Fever, fatigue, dry cough, and shortness of breath. These are some of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, but they are not enough to confirm an infection with the new coronavirus. You will need to be tested to be sure, but only if you qualify and there are enough tests to perform in your area. This diabolic microorganism can also cause other problems that could warn doctors that something is wrong. Neurologists have discovered that some of the confused patients they just saw not only had a stroke. Cardiologists who rushed people suspected of having a heart attack to the catheterization lab found no block. And many doctors noted that COVID-19 patients experienced a sudden loss of smell and taste. You can now add dermatological symptoms to all of these unusual signs of COVID-19, thanks to the organization of the French National Union of Dermatologists-Venerologists (SNDV).

Skin manifestations including pseudo-freezing, hives, and persistent redness have been associated with COVID-19, Le Figaro reports. The sudden onset of redness can be painful, and dermatologists noted lesions resulting from temporary urticaria.

SNDV organized a WhatsApp discussion group of more than 400 professionals working in the private sector or for the public health system in France. They highlighted skin lesions that may or may not be associated with other typical signs of COVID-19, such as respiratory problems.

Not all COVID-19 patients develop complications, and many may not even experience any respiratory problems while their immune systems fight the virus. Studies have shown that COVID-19 patients who do not experience any symptoms can still infect others and must isolate themselves to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Analysis of the many cases reported to the SNDV shows that these manifestations may be associated,quot; with the new coronavirus, the group said in an announcement. "We are alerting the public and the medical profession to detect these potentially contagious patients as quickly as possible," said a translated version of a press release.

Doctors advised patients to seek consultation in case they experienced such symptoms.

The Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, said that he was not aware of any published work that can demonstrate dermatological symptoms in cases of COVID-19. But he added that not everything is known about the new coronavirus and that we are learning new things every day.

If you experience any kind of skin problem, you should contact your doctor. Not only because it could be COVID-19, but because all dermatological issues should be treated independently of other medical conditions.

