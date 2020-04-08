Disney + reaches 50 million paid subscribers worldwide – Deadline

The Disney + streaming service reached 50 million paid subscribers worldwide within five months of its launch in the US. USA, Disney said, calling it a "new milestone."

"We are truly honored that Disney + resonates with millions around the world, and we believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and in Japan and all of Latin America later this year, "Kevin Mayer, president of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Great storytelling inspires and elevates, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a wide variety of great entertainment based on joy and optimism at Disney +," he said.

In the past two weeks, Disney + has launched in eight western European counties, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland. In addition, Disney + was available last week in India, where it is offered alongside the existing Hotstar service, and already represents approximately eight million of Disney + 's 50 million paid subscribers.