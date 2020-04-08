Disney Plus exceeds 50 million subscribers

Disney Plus has surpassed 50 million subscribers, more than 22 million since the last time Disney revealed numbers two months ago.

Disney's new subscriber numbers follow a series of launches in international territories, including the United Kingdom, India, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. Although Disney Plus delayed the launch of its service in France due to government concern that it would put too much pressure on bandwidth, the app is now available there as well. Disney previously reported that it had 28 million subscribers during an investor earnings call in February.

For comparison, Netflix has 167 million subscribers worldwide, or just under a third of Netflix's total subscriber base. Hulu, Disney's other streaming service, has 30 million subscribers. However, Hulu only operates in the United States, and Disney is looking for an international release starting in 2021.

"We are truly honored that Disney Plus resonates with millions,quot;

"We are truly honored that Disney Plus is resonating with millions worldwide, and we believe this bodes well for our continued expansion in Western Europe and Japan and all of Latin America later this year," Kevin Mayer, director Disney-to-consumer, said in a press release. "Great storytelling inspires and elevates, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a wide variety of great entertainment based on joy and optimism at Disney Plus."

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy noted during the February investor call that Disney expects most of its growth to come from international subscribers. The company also expects an increase in national subscribers around the release of highly anticipated Marvel and Lucasfilm series. The falcon and the winter soldier will be released in August, with WandaVision in December and The Mandalorian returning for a second season in October.

Disney Plus has also seen a lot of activity in the past few weeks. Frozen 2 Y Ahead they were brought to the streamer early. Artemis Fowl, Originally slated to have a theatrical release, it will now debut on Disney Plus as an exclusive broadcast. Disney, like other studios, is looking for ways to channel certain releases as broadcast exclusives now that people are socially estranged from their homes and theaters are closed due to the pandemic. CEO and former CEO Bob Iger said BarronOther titles are likely to hit Disney Plus sooner.