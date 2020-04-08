Diamond & Silk Coronavirus tweet removed – Deadline

Twitter said Wednesday that it has blocked the account of Diamond and Silk, video bloggers and political commentators, over a tweet that criticized orders to stay home during the coronavirus crisis and suggested that people should be "in the environment. "

"The Tweet is in violation of our COVID-19 disinformation politics. Account will be blocked until the account owner deletes the Tweet, "said a spokesperson for the platform.

The tweet had been removed on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the duo, whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, tweeted: “The only way we can be immune to the environment; we must be in the environment. Quarantining people inside their homes for long periods of time will make people sick! Diamond & Silk also hosts a show for Fox Nation.

On March 18, Twitter announced a new policy in the wake of the coronavirus that expanded its definition of what constitutes harmful messages. "We have expanded our definition of harm to address content that goes directly against the guidance of authoritative sources of global and local public health information," the platform announced.

Twitter has found "it contains misleading and potentially harmful content" since the policy was announced. The platform has temporarily blocked the accounts of other figures, including Rudy Giuliani, who cited conservative activists' claim that the drug hydroxychloroquine "in at least three international tests was found 100% effective in treating the coronavirus." In fact, although the drug was found to be promising in treatments, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force says additional clinical trials and studies are needed.