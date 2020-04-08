Detroit's 4 best places to buy some wings! – Up News Info Detroit

April 6, 2020

Do you feel like chicken wings?

Hoodline pressed the numbers to find the best places to eat chicken wings in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

Detroit area shoppers tend to spend more in restaurants in the spring than any other time of year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily spending on Detroit-area restaurants increased to $ 387,194 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 9% more than the average for the rest of the year.

First on the list is City Wings. Located at 2896 W. Grand Blvd. in New Center, the place to score chicken wings and more is Detroit's highest rated chicken wing spot, with four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is Victory Liquor & Food Store, located at 16200 W. Warren Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the place to rate beer, wine and spirits, soul food and chicken wings has proven to be a local favorite. .

Ali’s Pizza, located at 11608 Conant St., is another top pick, with Yelpers giving the place to rate pizza, burgers, and chicken wings with four stars out of 10 reviews.

A place to rate seafood, fish, and chips and chicken wings, Original Wave’s Inn is another option, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head to 20351 W. Grand River Ave. to see for yourself

