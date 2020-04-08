Despite "Coupling the Bend,quot;, the Bay Area faces a long road to normality – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – While California has successfully "flattened the curve," Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state projects a manageable spike in cases in May, which does not necessarily mean that shelter-in-place orders will end the summer.

"We are working very hard right now, trying to think about what the signs would be," said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer. What do we need to have in place to relax a little? That planning is not only underway here in our county; this is what is really happening around the world. "

They are planning, but there is still no firm answer. Even a flattened curve leaves Californians with the same problem the state faced on the first day.

"We are treading water until the vaccine arrives," explained UCSF epidemiologist George Rutherford. "How do we replace the shelter in place until the vaccine is between (10), 11 months, something like that?"

Rutherford said that while the state is fine, it is also stagnant. If shelter-in-place and social distancing orders are lifted, the virus could return, especially in the fall. As for the possibility of what is called "herd immunity," that would require more than 70 percent of the population to have been infected.

That scenario was not only unlikely, but potentially dangerous, Rutherford said.

"With the intense death rates they would bring, there is nothing to protect the elderly if we try to infect 70 percent of the population," said Rutherford. "That is not going to work."

A perpetual shutdown won't work either, so look out for the summer to bring something in between: no baseball games with crowded stadiums or crowded concerts, but perhaps a smaller-scale return to business with constant caution.

"Wearing masks in public," cites Rutherford as an example. "Maybe older people are encouraged to stay home. Remember the governor's proclamation of mid-March? Take some seats from the bars, take out any other bar stools, that kind of thing. "

That lighter block would also require extensive testing and tracing to prevent new outbreaks from starting. Choose any sports analogy, the challenge remains long term.

"Think of this as three football games," said Rutherford. "It's like the playoffs. So this is the first playoff game."

"I think this incident is generally a marathon," Cody offered. "Maybe even an ultra marathon. It's going to be a while. "