Derick Almena to be released from Santa Rita jail due to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – An Alameda County Superior Court judge decided to release Ghost Ship's main tenant Derick Almena from custody at the Santa Rita prison in Dublin due to concerns about coronavirus cases in the prison, officials said Wednesday.

The court decided to release Almena on its own initiative. Judge Trina Thompson notified the Alameda County District Attorney and Almena's attorneys, saying that Almena will be released and electronically monitored.

Almena's release was previously denied on March 30. Defense attorney Tony Serra said he asked that Almena, who has been in custody since he was arrested and charged in June 2017, be released on his own or a personal recognition bail because his health is deteriorating. and conditions in Santa Rita are unsafe due to the possibility that inmates and deputies there may spread the coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Santa Rita jail reported 8 new cases of COVID-19, marking 11 in total. Alameda County Police did not specify whether Almena was one of the inmates who tested positive.

Teresa Drenick, deputy district attorney, said her office "is in complete disagreement,quot; with the court's decision to release Almena.

Almena, 49, is charged with 36 counts of manslaughter for a fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in the 1300 block of 31st Avenue in the Fruitvale district of Oakland on the night of December 2, 2016, which killed 36 people. .

A lengthy trial for Almena and co-defendant Max Harris, the warehouse's artistic director, ended on September 5 with jurors at a 10-2 deadlock in favor of convicting Almena and acquitting Harris of all charges. Harris was released later that day, but Almena was held in custody in lieu of $ 750,000 bail.

"The District Attorney's Office will seek a specific order that Mr. Almena not have contact, either directly or indirectly, or through a third party, with any of the families of the victims of the case or witnesses," Drenick said.

Almena's trial date is still set at July 6, 2020.