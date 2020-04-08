Denton County confirms 29 new cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Denton County Public Health announced 29 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This increases the county total to 366 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

DCPH did not provide information on how many people have recovered or how many are in the hospital.

Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 State Supported Life residents remain 50, and DSSLC staff remain 43.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure.

However, some patients may have more severe symptoms, complications, and / or death. If people experience more severe symptoms, DCPH recommends that people call their healthcare provider or emergency department before arrival to limit exposure.

Click here for additional local information about COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts, and city and ZIP code data.

