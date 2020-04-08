Dell accidentally leaks images of new XPS 15 and 17

When it comes to Windows laptops, the Dell XPS 13 is the laptop to beat. But the XPS 15 and XPS 17 are exciting future releases as well, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see them officially announced in the coming weeks. This is because, if a new leak is created from a Reddit user, Dell accidentally leaked an image of the upcoming XPS 15 and XPS 17 in the Precision laptops section of its website.

We were expecting Dell to update the XPS 15 along with its 13-inch counterpart, but this is also our first look at the larger XPS 17, which we've been hearing rumors for almost a year.

The image appears to have been removed, but thankfully u / WesolyKubeczek with eagle eyes took a screenshot. Have a look.

This is our first look at the XPS 17

Laptops on the right side appear to be the 2020 XPS 15 and XPS 17, while the bottom two appear to be the next additions to Dell's Precision line. Take a close look at the image and you'll see why: The laptop on the left (which is half open) has a numeric keypad, which XPS models have not had in the past. The Precisions ports are also closer to the front of its chassis, while ports 15 and 17 are to the rear (the XPS logic board is closer to the back of the device to accommodate its sizeable battery) . Also, the Accuracies are much thicker.

Regarding the specific specifications, the image does not provide any shocking information, but it confirms some things that we already suspected. Most notably missing is a single USB-A port in any of the XPS configurations in this image, an option that is becoming more common among high-end compact models (Dell has already removed USB-A from the 2020 model from the 13). I also don't see anything that looks like a Dell-owned power port, which means it will probably be exclusively charged by USB-C.

However, the photo shows a full-size SD card slot on the 17, and what appear to be up-firing speakers on both sides of the keyboards. The trackpad of the 15 seems larger than that of its predecessor, as do the arrow keys. And they both look pretty good, with an (almost) bezel-less design reminiscent of the 13th power.

But the most exciting thing about this leak is that it indicates that Dell is preparing to officially announce these devices, so stay tuned for that.